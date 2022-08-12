ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Public Library seeks vendors, performers for TeenTober Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers to participate in TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers. This year, TeenTober Fest is taking place on Oct. 15 at the Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough, and the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

77 parents sign up as volunteers to patrol Gadsden ISD schools

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
ANTHONY, NM
KFOX 14

City of Socorro councilman arrested

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening August 14th through August 20th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 15, and Tuesday,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
EL PASO, TX

Community Policy