FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Public Library seeks vendors, performers for TeenTober Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library is looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers to participate in TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers. This year, TeenTober Fest is taking place on Oct. 15 at the Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough, and the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.
El Paso Housing Authority fears losing homes due to Bride of the Americas expansion
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso fears an expansion plan for the Bridge of the Americas port of entry could displace residents in the nearby affordable housing. “It looks like it's [the Paisano Green Community] right in the...
El Paso police, EPISD police could collaborate to bring more resource officers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
Walmart reaches video streaming deal with Paramount to Walmart+ members
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart is taking its membership offering to the next level by adding a new streaming benefit. Walmart+ will soon be available for members with an added bonus – a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. Walmart+ members will be able to stream...
TTUHSC El Paso physicians learning to provide aid at incidents police, SWAT respond to
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso is putting together a team of health care workers who will respond alongside police and SWAT to critical incidents. Physicians will provide first aid to victims, law enforcement or anyone else at an ongoing crime scene. Stephen...
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
El Pasoans able to provide input on the 2023 budget during Tuesday's meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso leaders are working to finalize a plan for the 2023 operating costs. During Tuesday's meeting, El Pasoans will have to chance to provide their input on the budget. Council will hold a public hearing during the regularly scheduled Tuesday City Council meeting...
77 parents sign up as volunteers to patrol Gadsden ISD schools
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
City approves plan to provide officers to be SROs at El Paso ISD elementary schools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
Sun Bowl Association announces 2022-23 Sun Court; UTEP junior named Sun Queen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting, and Sun Princesses on Aug. 5 at the El Paso Country Club. Eight new Sun Princesses join the 2022-23 Sun Court, along with the new Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez...
City of Socorro councilman arrested
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
Abbott says recent human smuggling pursuits in El Paso due to spike in illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke exclusively to KFOX14 about the border issues across Texas. Abbott addressed his directive of busing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. KFOX14 anchor Robert Holguin asked for Abbott's response after political leaders in those cities said they...
Road closures happening August 14th through August 20th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 15, and Tuesday,...
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
Man dies after getting shot by delivery man he was threatening in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A delivery man shot a man who threatened him while he was making a delivery in central El Paso on Saturday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Brown Street around 1:06 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40-year-old man, who was working...
