KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill that will provide scholarship funds to students
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed what's being called "the most expansive school choice legislation in the nation." H.B. 2853 ensures that every K-12 student in the state will be eligible for scholarship funds to help offset tuition at private schools and other education costs, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
wqcs.org
DeSantis Stumps for GOP Candidates in Arizona and New Mexico
Florida - Monday August 15, 2022: The Sunday schedule for Governor DeSantis, issued daily by his office in Tallahassee, said there were no scheduled events, none in Florida that is. DeSantis was out west Sunday stumping for Republican candidates in both New Mexico and Arizona. In Phoenix he spoke in...
kawc.org
Arizona Director of Homeland Security and local leaders shed light on Ducey's border wall
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - A new barrier comprised completely of shipping containers outside Gadsden is already finished. Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning, and work began immediately. The swift action caught some off guard, but insiders say, this was not an overnight operation. Arizona Department of...
Antelope Valley Press
Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Water Crisis: Arizona, other states bracing for steep cuts as drought persists
A number of states, including Arizona, are under a tight deadline to figure out how they will reduce water usage by 15 percent. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Fills U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Gap with Shipping Containers and Razor Wire
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order on Friday directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall starting immediately. “Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a press release. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of...
12news.com
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona
Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
fox10phoenix.com
Lori Vallow appears in Idaho court for hearing
Defense attorneys for Lori Vallow filed motions on her behalf to change some of the language in her prosecution, including separating her conspiracy to commit murder charge from her grand theft charge. Vallow is accused of killing her two children. Her husband, Chad Daybell, also faces charges in the case.
fox10phoenix.com
Unruly off-road travel in Arizona is destroying habitat and natural landscaping
Unruly off-road drivers in Arizona are destroying habitats and natural landscaping. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping everyone can get on board with abiding by the rules of exploring the desert.
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is co-hosting a water drive. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona which gives out over 5,700 bottles of water each day. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Primary turnout is a record: Highest in GOP dominated counties
With nearly every ballot counted, 1,459,346 Arizonans voted last week. That breaks the record set in 2020 by about 7,000 ballots.
