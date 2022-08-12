ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill that will provide scholarship funds to students

PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed what's being called "the most expansive school choice legislation in the nation." H.B. 2853 ensures that every K-12 student in the state will be eligible for scholarship funds to help offset tuition at private schools and other education costs, according to a news release from the governor's office.
12 News

Arizona must cut 21% of its Colorado River water use, feds say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's farmland is set to get drier after the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the state must cut back 21% of its Colorado River water supply. Federal officials will reportedly reduce Arizona's river water usage...
wqcs.org

DeSantis Stumps for GOP Candidates in Arizona and New Mexico

Florida - Monday August 15, 2022: The Sunday schedule for Governor DeSantis, issued daily by his office in Tallahassee, said there were no scheduled events, none in Florida that is. DeSantis was out west Sunday stumping for Republican candidates in both New Mexico and Arizona. In Phoenix he spoke in...
Phoenix, AZ
Antelope Valley Press

Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
12news.com

Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise

GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona

Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
fox10phoenix.com

Lori Vallow appears in Idaho court for hearing

Defense attorneys for Lori Vallow filed motions on her behalf to change some of the language in her prosecution, including separating her conspiracy to commit murder charge from her grand theft charge. Vallow is accused of killing her two children. Her husband, Chad Daybell, also faces charges in the case.
AZFamily

Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is co-hosting a water drive. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona which gives out over 5,700 bottles of water each day. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday.
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
