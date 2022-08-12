ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

wrbl.com

18-year-old alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Columbus Police reported that a man was found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot. Officials identified Caleb Boiling as the victim who they say was murdered and found inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 3515 Victory Drive. Investigators stated that developed...
WRBL News 3

ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
wtvy.com

Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
WSFA

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
wdhn.com

Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
WTVM

Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA

