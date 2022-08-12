Read full article on original website
wrbl.com
18-year-old alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Columbus, police say
Alabama teen gunned down outside Georgia Walmart, possibly by teen he may have robbed
WTVM
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an individual. On August 13, at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Boxwood Boulevard regarding an accident with injuries. Officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into...
Columbus kidnapping suspect arrested after three violent domestic disputes and harming a 3-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes. On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the […]
ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
wtvy.com
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
WSFA
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Complex
5 Georgia Police Officers Placed on Leave After Video Shows One Calling Resident the N-Word
A video of a Georgia police officer saying the N-word has been making the rounds online, and now that cop and four others have been placed on administrative leave. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that the West Point, Georgia officers arrived at a suspect’s mother’s house to serve a warrant. However, no one was home.
One man dead after vehicle crashes into apartment building, causes fire
WTVM
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
wdhn.com
Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
Name released for victim in deadly Victory Drive shooting, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teen killed in a shooting on Victory Drive Wednesday night. Caleb Boling, age 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 3515 Victory Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Boling, of Smiths […]
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
