Nebraska football: 3 Cornhuskers breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten
Will Nebraska football bounce back for a successful 2022 season now that kick-off is around the corner?. Take note that even though Nebraska football had a disappointing 3-9 record last year, the Cornhuskers still showed a lot of potential. The Cornhuskers may have lost more games than they won, but...
Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pair of brutal injuries this week that will affect them for the entire 2022 season. Per Dale Lolley, wideout Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are heading to injured reserve. The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on […] The post Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Detroit Lions are looking to improve after a miserable 2021 season that saw them go 3-13-1. With a new influx of talent on their roster, chances are the Lions will be able to win more than three games in 2022. Detroit most likely won’t contend for a playoff spot...
‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason
There’s a reason NFL teams don’t play their starters in the preseason. The possibility of an injury is just too big of a risk to take. The Denver Broncos knew this, but they were reminded of it once again on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of the two starters on […] The post ‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts QB Matt Ryan sounds off after first in-game action after 14-year Falcons run
Matt Ryan made his highly anticipated Indianapolis Colts debut on Saturday in what turned out to be a brief cameo for the former Atlanta Falcons star quarterback. It was our first glimpse at the former MVP in a new uniform, and quite frankly, it will need some getting used to. For his part, though, Ryan […] The post Colts QB Matt Ryan sounds off after first in-game action after 14-year Falcons run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now
It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots, Panthers get in absolutely massive brawl at heated joint practice that sees multiple ejections
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are having joint practices this week. And so far, they have not run smoothly. Patriots coach Bill Belichick already cursed out Patriots team staffers for not moving the chains correctly. And today, a massive fight broke out between the teams, per Patriots reporter Ethan Hurwitz.
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals how he stood up to Nick Saban at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a breakout rookie season last year. He showed that he was ready for the NFL day one. Apparently, it didn’t happen overnight either. Harris was a strong, powerful tailback in college at Alabama for Nick Saban. But unlike many of Saban’s players, Harris was not one to back down from the legendary coach.
‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season
The San Francisco 49ers will have a new quarterback under center for the 2022 season. After five years with Jimmy Garoppolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the keys to sophomore quarterback Trey Lance. Lance reportedly struggled in 49ers training camp but had a promising preseason debut. He’ll have to keep the impressive performances up […] The post ‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery
Zach Wilson received the best possible news following knee surgery Tuesday, and it’s possible the New York Jets quarterback could be back in 2-4 weeks. It is believed that Wilson has a bone bruise and had minimal damage to the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The plan was for just a meniscus trim, […] The post Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers RB injured in first quarter of preseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have more hurt bodies to deal with, as veteran running back Giovani Bernard reportedly injured his ankle during Saturday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at home, according to the Bucs. Linebacker Cam Gill was also ruled out of the game because of a foot issue.
Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition
The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition took a major twist on Monday after sixth-year senior Myles Brennan made the decision to walk away from football altogether. Brennan, who was once again competing for the starting role, was informed over the weekend that he would not be named LSU’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite some level of […] The post Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The biggest threat to the Packers atop the NFC North in 2022
The Green Bay Packers have been the face of the NFC North for some time now. Since Aaron Rodgers took over as the starting quarterback in 2008, the Packers have finished first in the division eight times. Over this same stretch, they have missed the playoffs just three times. Throughout...
Patriots’ Super Bowl hero Julian Edelman lands new role in sports media
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julius Edelman is taking his talents to the world of podcasting. While it’s a completely different field than the literal field that used to be his office, Edelman is definitely confident that he would just be fine. If he could pull off nerve-wracking plays at the grandest stage of football with hundreds of millions of people watching around the globe, he certainly can handle the job of a podcaster.
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
