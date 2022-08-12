ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pair of brutal injuries this week that will affect them for the entire 2022 season. Per Dale Lolley, wideout Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are heading to injured reserve. The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on […] The post Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason

There’s a reason NFL teams don’t play their starters in the preseason. The possibility of an injury is just too big of a risk to take. The Denver Broncos knew this, but they were reminded of it once again on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of the two starters on […] The post ‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Colts QB Matt Ryan sounds off after first in-game action after 14-year Falcons run

Matt Ryan made his highly anticipated Indianapolis Colts debut on Saturday in what turned out to be a brief cameo for the former Atlanta Falcons star quarterback. It was our first glimpse at the former MVP in a new uniform, and quite frankly, it will need some getting used to. For his part, though, Ryan […] The post Colts QB Matt Ryan sounds off after first in-game action after 14-year Falcons run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now

It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season

The San Francisco 49ers will have a new quarterback under center for the 2022 season. After five years with Jimmy Garoppolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the keys to sophomore quarterback Trey Lance. Lance reportedly struggled in 49ers training camp but had a promising preseason debut. He’ll have to keep the impressive performances up […] The post ‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery

Zach Wilson received the best possible news following knee surgery Tuesday, and it’s possible the New York Jets quarterback could be back in 2-4 weeks. It is believed that Wilson has a bone bruise and had minimal damage to the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The plan was for just a meniscus trim, […] The post Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers RB injured in first quarter of preseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have more hurt bodies to deal with, as veteran running back Giovani Bernard reportedly injured his ankle during Saturday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at home, according to the Bucs. Linebacker Cam Gill was also ruled out of the game because of a foot issue.
TAMPA, FL
Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition

The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition took a major twist on Monday after sixth-year senior Myles Brennan made the decision to walk away from football altogether. Brennan, who was once again competing for the starting role, was informed over the weekend that he would not be named LSU’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite some level of […] The post Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Patriots’ Super Bowl hero Julian Edelman lands new role in sports media

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julius Edelman is taking his talents to the world of podcasting. While it’s a completely different field than the literal field that used to be his office, Edelman is definitely confident that he would just be fine. If he could pull off nerve-wracking plays at the grandest stage of football with hundreds of millions of people watching around the globe, he certainly can handle the job of a podcaster.
