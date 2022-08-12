Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
More than 200,000 Covid bonus check applications denied
ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 214,000 Minnesotans who applied have been denied a front-line worker bonus check. The Department of Labor and Industry says more than 1.2 million health care workers and others applied for the bonus checks. The “Hero Pay” checks are coming from $500 million set aside...
KFYR-TV
Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mega Millions lottery last month had people hoping for the chance to win big. There is another way people can receive a windfall — by finding out if they have unclaimed property. With a click of the mouse, anyone can find out if they...
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Term Limits Committee files lawsuit to challenge disqualification of ballot measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Term Limits Committee has filed a lawsuit challenging a failed ballot measure. A petition with more than 46,000 signatures that would have put the issue of term limits on the November ballot was invalidated by Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
MSUM President retiring after 2022-23 academic year
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Minnesota State University-Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst will retire at the end of next June. Blackhurst was named the university’s 11th president in 2014 after a national search. Prior to that she worked for three years as MSUM’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Before she moved to the Moorhead campus, Blackhurst worked at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
willmarradio.com
North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
Is the grass really "greener" in other states?
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
Xcel crews stay busy in GF
It was a busy morning for Xcel Energy teams in Grand Forks. Line crews responded to a series electrical outages impacting southern portions of the city. At one point the Xcel outage page said over 2800 customers were left in the dark – many along south Columbia Road and 32nd Avenue South. Power was fully restored about two hours later.
kvrr.com
Fargo School Board President recommends reinstating Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO (KVRR) – Following “significant negative local and national feedback,” the Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 18 to consider reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. The board voted 7-2 last week to discontinue reciting the pledge...
kfgo.com
Gov. Burgum to support pledge of allegiance legislation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he thinks public school and other elected boards and commissions should recite the pledge of allegiance at their meetings. The comments come after the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, a policy that was only adopted last spring.
valleynewslive.com
Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings. On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo school Board...
kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
kfgo.com
Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Schools open enrollment policy: All you need to know about it
(Fargo, ND) -- Ever wonder if it's possible that if you live on 52nd avenue south but want your child to go to Fargo North High School it can happen? It can, with some rules attached. The Fargo Public School District is reminding parents about their open enrollment policy, and...
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
The country duo has the crowd recite the Pledge of Allegiance during its West Fargo concert.
Fargo School Board votes to halt recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance
BISMARCK, N.D. — The school board in North Dakota's largest city decided to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at their meetings, prompting a Republican lawmaker to vow to push for a voucher program that would allow public money to pay for private school tuition.The Fargo School Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to halt the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, saying it doesn't align with the district's diversity code, largely because it says "under God" in one phrase.The state Republican Party called the board's action "laughable" and an "affront to our American values." Grand Forks state Sen. Scott Meyer said...
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
Comments / 0