Read full article on original website
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
B&E suspects: Two arrested; one remains at large
JACKSON – Two of the three suspects linked to recent residential break-ins in the Conway area have been arrested. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jailk Lassiter, age 22 of Windsor, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 13) by the Ahoskie Police on related breaking and entering charges. Lassiter was jailed under a $27,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 16.
rrspin.com
Garysburg man charged with converter theft from church van
A Garysburg man has a Thursday Northampton County District Court appearance after he was served warrants last week for removing a catalytic converter from a church van. Captain Patrick Jacobs of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant A. Collier served the outstanding warrants to 33-year-old Jacob Davis on August 11.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Shots fired; drug arrests
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1:30 Officer D. Harrison was in the area of West Tenth and Cedar streets when he observed a man later identified as Isaiah N. Ellis walking. As Harrison approached Ellis to speak with...
cbs17
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrspin.com
Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting
An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids speedster with expired registration busted for drugs, gun, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said. Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.
Deadly shooting in Snug Harbor ruled accidental
Deputies were called to the Snug Harbor community around 7:30 p.m. on August 11 for the report of a person who had been shot.
cbs17
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Petersburg Police identify teenage victim in weekend shooting
Laquan Smith of Wakefield, Virginia and the other teen were brought to the hospital where Smith succumbed to his injuries.
cbs17
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
WITN
Charges upgraded in fatal Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - After being notified of a shooting victim’s death by ECU Health, Rocky mount police are upgrading the charges of the suspect. Shaki Jones was arrested on August 9 in connection with a shooting on Branch Street that critically wounded 21-year-old Austin Townsend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bay Net
Police Arrest Man With Marijuana, Cocaine, Mushrooms During Traffic Stop
SEVERN, Md. — On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn when the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area. Other officers responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim of fatal Chesterfield I-295 truck crash identified
The passenger in the Tundra, 54-year-old Kenneth L. Piggee, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and remains in the hospital at this time.
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
cbs17
SUV driver in Hardee’s crash that killed 2 brothers had just gone through car wash in Wilson, officials say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department is investigating what led up to a man crashing into a Hardee’s over the weekend leaving two brothers dead. Reis Yu told CBS 17 he’s still processing what happened. He manages car the Autobell Car Wash across the street.
Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers
WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
WITN
Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
Two brothers killed when SUV slams into Hardee’s restaurant in North Carolina, cops say
Police are investigating the crash.
Comments / 1