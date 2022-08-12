ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Square, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

B&E suspects: Two arrested; one remains at large

JACKSON – Two of the three suspects linked to recent residential break-ins in the Conway area have been arrested. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jailk Lassiter, age 22 of Windsor, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 13) by the Ahoskie Police on related breaking and entering charges. Lassiter was jailed under a $27,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 16.
CONWAY, NC
rrspin.com

Garysburg man charged with converter theft from church van

A Garysburg man has a Thursday Northampton County District Court appearance after he was served warrants last week for removing a catalytic converter from a church van. Captain Patrick Jacobs of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant A. Collier served the outstanding warrants to 33-year-old Jacob Davis on August 11.
GARYSBURG, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Shots fired; drug arrests

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1:30 Officer D. Harrison was in the area of West Tenth and Cedar streets when he observed a man later identified as Isaiah N. Ellis walking. As Harrison approached Ellis to speak with...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
ENFIELD, NC
rrspin.com

Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting

An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids speedster with expired registration busted for drugs, gun, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said. Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Charges upgraded in fatal Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - After being notified of a shooting victim’s death by ECU Health, Rocky mount police are upgrading the charges of the suspect. Shaki Jones was arrested on August 9 in connection with a shooting on Branch Street that critically wounded 21-year-old Austin Townsend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
WILSON, NC
WITN

Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
WILSON COUNTY, NC

