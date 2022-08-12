Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Want to buy a home? Use this mortgage calculator to determine your monthly payment
Thinking about buying a home? Now could be a good time to do it. The current average 30-year fixed rate mortgage as of Aug. 11, 2022 was 5.46%, according to BankRate's analysis. Although that rate is lower than July's average rate of 5.73%, it remains much higher than Aug. 12, 2021's average rate of 2.87% according to Freddie Mac's analysis.
Business Insider
You can co-sign a mortgage for a loved one, but you'll take on serious risks
When you co-sign a mortgage, you're using your finances to help the primary borrower qualify. Unlike co-borrowers, co-signers don't have any claim to the home the mortgage is attached to. Co-signing a mortgage can hurt your credit if the borrower is late on their payments — and the lender might...
Should You Consider Converting Retirement Savings to a Roth IRA?
Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are great ways to save for retirement, but the characteristics of the two are nearly opposite in nature. With a traditional IRA, you can get a tax deduction on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Business Insider
I had to take a W-2 job just to get a mortgage, and nobody cared when I quit a few months later
After my divorce I wanted to buy my ex out of his equity in our house, but I couldn't get a mortgage. I didn't have two years of documentation showing my income as a freelancer. So I quickly found a W-2 job and qualified, then quit the job months later...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Motley Fool
3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
Reinvesting dividends adds to the power of compound returns. Investors should take advantage of IRAs and their tax breaks. You can still work if you take Social Security early, but you will need to monitor your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why the Mortgage Your Lender Offers You May Not Be the Amount You Should Borrow
It's important to crunch your own numbers. There are different factors lenders consider when giving out mortgages. Ultimately, only you have the best handle on your financial picture. Do your own calculations when signing on for a mortgage. Years ago, my husband and I were thinking about moving from our...
ValueWalk
Why You Should Buy A Good Annuity And Avoid The Rest
Let’s be real. It can be hard to save for retirement. But, after you figure out how much you need to save for retirement, the real work begins. Obviously, there are a lot of ways to save for retirement. Your main options are 401(k)s through your employer and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). But, there are also annuities.
Motley Fool
Why Retirees May Want Several Years of Living Expenses in the Bank
Don't put your retirement at risk by having too little cash in the bank. Retirees need to be financially prepared for life with no paycheck. In many cases, this means it's important to have several years worth of living expenses saved. Having money set aside in an accessible bank account...
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
Next Avenue
Buying a House in My 60s
Think you can’t buy a house if you are an older adult, or a sole proprietor? It might be possible. I wanted to buy a house of my own. After several years filled with changes in location, finances, relationships, and goals, I was ready to settle down, stop renting, and buy a place. I just wanted to buy something simple, in reasonable shape, but at a price I could comfortably manage. That meant that I needed to obtain a mortgage.
moneytalksnews.com
How Much Are Closing Costs When Buying a House?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. One of the top pieces of advice for anyone planning to buy a house is to make a watertight budget. However, it’s worth noting that your budget needs to account for many things beyond the down payment. Closing costs are easy...
Homeowners Are Increasingly Turning to HELOCs for Extra Cash
Last month, Dennis Shirshikov and his wife, Natalie, decided they needed to renovate the kitchen, siding and roof of their house in Greene, New York. Then they started crunching numbers on how to afford it. "Our home was built in 1851, so there's always something to update," says Dennis Shirshikov,...
Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap
Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
A Few Important Roth IRA Basics for Investors
If you’re like a lot of people, you’re familiar with traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, but not entirely sure how they are the same, and more importantly how they are different. So, here is a quick recap on Roth vs. traditional IRAs. A traditional IRA can allow for...
7 Things To Know About Social Security and Retirement for 2022
Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...
Next Avenue
6 Reasons to Rethink Early Retirement
People who have tried it advise others to think about how they will fill their days and not empty their savings. Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Creighton University's Heider College of Business, retired from a career in financial education in 2018 but recognized that he wasn't comfortable spending his retirement years as if he were on perpetual vacation.
Comments / 0