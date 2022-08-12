ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

CNBC

Want to buy a home? Use this mortgage calculator to determine your monthly payment

Thinking about buying a home? Now could be a good time to do it. The current average 30-year fixed rate mortgage as of Aug. 11, 2022 was 5.46%, according to BankRate's analysis. Although that rate is lower than July's average rate of 5.73%, it remains much higher than Aug. 12, 2021's average rate of 2.87% according to Freddie Mac's analysis.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Motley Fool

3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Reinvesting dividends adds to the power of compound returns. Investors should take advantage of IRAs and their tax breaks. You can still work if you take Social Security early, but you will need to monitor your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
ValueWalk

Why You Should Buy A Good Annuity And Avoid The Rest

Let’s be real. It can be hard to save for retirement. ‌But, after you figure out how much you need to save for retirement, the real work‌ ‌begins. Obviously, there are a lot of ways to save for retirement. ‌Your main options are 401(k)s through your employer and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). But, there are also annuities.
Next Avenue

Buying a House in My 60s

Think you can’t buy a house if you are an older adult, or a sole proprietor? It might be possible. I wanted to buy a house of my own. After several years filled with changes in location, finances, relationships, and goals, I was ready to settle down, stop renting, and buy a place. I just wanted to buy something simple, in reasonable shape, but at a price I could comfortably manage. That meant that I needed to obtain a mortgage.
moneytalksnews.com

How Much Are Closing Costs When Buying a House?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. One of the top pieces of advice for anyone planning to buy a house is to make a watertight budget. However, it’s worth noting that your budget needs to account for many things beyond the down payment. Closing costs are easy...
Money

Homeowners Are Increasingly Turning to HELOCs for Extra Cash

Last month, Dennis Shirshikov and his wife, Natalie, decided they needed to renovate the kitchen, siding and roof of their house in Greene, New York. Then they started crunching numbers on how to afford it. "Our home was built in 1851, so there's always something to update," says Dennis Shirshikov,...
TheStreet

Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap

Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
Kiplinger

A Few Important Roth IRA Basics for Investors

If you’re like a lot of people, you’re familiar with traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, but not entirely sure how they are the same, and more importantly how they are different. So, here is a quick recap on Roth vs. traditional IRAs. A traditional IRA can allow for...
Next Avenue

6 Reasons to Rethink Early Retirement

People who have tried it advise others to think about how they will fill their days and not empty their savings. Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Creighton University's Heider College of Business, retired from a career in financial education in 2018 but recognized that he wasn't comfortable spending his retirement years as if he were on perpetual vacation.
