ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZAVL_0hEpr4TD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWefw_0hEpr4TD00
Whole Foods Market CEO John Mackey

Business Wire

  • In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US.
  • Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work."
  • The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions.

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said he feared "socialists are taking over" in the US and that young people "don't seem like they want to work."

The cofounder of the supermarket chain made the statements in a podcast that was released on Wednesday with Reason magazine, a monthly libertarian publication.

"They're marching through institutions," Mackey said in the interview in response to questions around the labor shortage and the influence of the pandemic on Whole Foods.

"They're taking over everything. It looks like they've taken over a lot of the corporations. It looks like they've taken over the military. And it's just continuing. You know, I'm a capitalist at heart, and I believe in liberty and capitalism," he said. "Those are my twin values. And I feel like, you know, with the way freedom of speech is today, the movement on gun control, a lot of the liberties that I've taken for granted most of my life, I think, are under threat."

Spokespeople from Whole Foods and its parent company, Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 68-year-old attributes much of the political and social changes in the US to the younger generation.

"I feel like I've become my father," he said. "I don't understand the younger generation."

Whole Foods, the CEO said, has had difficulty recruiting workers since the pandemic started, even as the chain hiked wages . Mackey attributed the labor shortage to COVID-19 unemployment benefits and said the company had greater difficulty recruiting in more "liberal cities" like New York, Los Angeles, or San Francisco.

"Younger people aren't quick to work because they want meaningful work," Mackey told Reason. "You can't expect to start with meaningful work. You're going to have to earn it over time."

Over the past few years, Whole Foods and Amazon have been repeatedly accused of union busting. In 2020, Insider's Hayley Peterson reported that the grocery chain had created a heat map to track stores that were at risk of unionizing.

Mackey is one of several to claim people no longer want to work. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian sparked backlash when she said , "It seems like nobody wants to work these days." It's been an all-too-common refrain since the pandemic started, but the perception has been around for decades.

One expert previously told Insider the notion that younger generations are lazier and more entitled was just another "generational effect" or form of "back in my day."

Mackey, who says he believes in "conscious capitalism" — a business philosophy that says companies should operate ethically and serve the interests of all, not just corporate interests — said he felt comfortable sharing his thoughts since he would be leaving the brand on September 1 after 44 years at the company.

"I have muzzled myself ever since 2009," Mackey said, referring to an op-ed he wrote for The Wall Street Journal 13 years ago where he criticized Obamacare. The interview sparked backlash and a boycott on Whole Foods.

"My board basically shut me down. It's like a father. They started attacking the child, and I was intimidated enough to shut up," Mackey added.

But the CEO said in six weeks he would be fully free to express his political opinions.

"I was telling my leadership team, 'Pretty soon, you're going to be hearing about 'crazy John' who's no longer muzzled, and you're going to have to say, 'We can't stop John from talking any longer,'" Mackey said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 618

Yorkiemom
4d ago

How about they pay a living wage to their workers? and then maybe they will work for your company? 7.25 a hour min wage is poverty...stop paying your CEO's 300% above what there worth...I'm so sick of these millionaire's who are so out of touch to what life is like for the middle class in this country. Then they whine about how people don't want to work for them! If you pay people a living wage then you will have loyal employees.

Reply(132)
171
Detroitrealist
4d ago

There is no sense of responsibility for yourself or for anyone else. when you have it given to you, why would you ever consider that work is necessary. Let the other guy do it.

Reply(20)
80
Chaundra Whittaker
4d ago

Businesses complain about not being able to find employees yet they offer minimum wage and part time hours so they don't habe to cover medical. Covid was a wake up call for so many people. Businesses expected employees to put themselves at risk and deal with patrons who treated them horribly. People tell those in service jobs not to complain ot find a new job. That's exactly what they did and now businesses paying minimum wage or slightly above have no staff to cover hours that teenagers can't work. my field was in the same position. Medical professionals were so few that everyone went for hospitals paying top dollar in the field.

Reply(52)
48
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Whole Foods CEO Has A Bizarre Government Conspiracy Theory

There are a lot of things you might expect to find at your neighborhood Whole Foods: someone in cycling gear stocking up on protein bars; aisles lined with vegetables that have been dried and seasoned, packaged into stylish bags, and labeled as "chips;" and people in Birkenstocks bogarting all the cashews in the bulk section, for example. What you probably wouldn't expect, however, is an underlying current of political conspiracy trickling down from the desk of the market chain's CEO, John Mackey.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Affordable Care Act#Socialists#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Business Insider

579K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy