MTSU graduates reminded to uphold university slogan and be 'True Blue'

Graduates at the Middle Tennessee State University summer 2022 commencement were reminded to be "true blue" beyond the hallowed walls of the institution.

“MTSU has a great slogan: ‘True Blue.’ 'Remember to always be True Blue.’ It's short, it's two words: True, blue," professor Robert Gordon told the 850-plus graduating members of the Class of 2022 on Aug. 6.

And there's one more thing about blue, Gordon said. "It's far better-looking than orange,” the Department of Media Arts associate professor joked, prompting sudden laughter and extended applause.

"True Blue" — a slogan that sums up the core values for the campus community — also urges self-examination, said Gordon.

“But the operative word is ‘true.’ Be true. Be authentic. Be transparent. Be honest. Be responsible to everyone you meet, but more importantly than that, be true to yourself. Be transparent, authentic, honest, reliable — to you. Don't kid yourself. Don't lie to yourself. Don't overpromote yourself, and don't sell yourself short. Be true.”

Gordon, the departing 2021-22 president of MTSU’s Faculty Senate whose 40-year career in TV includes 15 years at MTSU, coordinates the live production and multi-camera concentration of his department’s Video and Film Production Program in the College of Media and Entertainment.

His students manage, produce, and direct live sports, election specials, dance and theater performances, in-house series, award shows and concerts, and he’s led the university’s coverage of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival since 2015.

Gordon urged the new graduates to accept and prepare for “Murphy’s law” and the inevitable personal and professional challenges they’ll face and to ensure that they leave a positive legacy, “… to have a life that is remembered well, live a life worth being well-remembered” through their generosity, thoughtfulness and forgiveness."

Graduate experiences

New graduate Kaitlyn Berry of McMinnville is prepared with a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences to help guide her future colleagues toward more respectful, thoughtful workplace relationships.

She already holds a bachelor’s degree from MTSU in the field, often abbreviated to “I/O psych,” but had initially intended to seek a degree as a music therapist. Her educational path diverged several times, however, and included neuroscience, but I/O psychology won her heart.

“I had worked full time from the moment I had turned 16, so it was natural for me to gravitate back to the workplace,” said Berry, who plans to work in either learning and development or training areas of I/O psychology as a specialist or consultant.

Berry said she’s grateful to the supportive relationships her MTSU colleagues have offered, “from the lovely janitor who greeted me each day and cheered me on to graduation in Jones Hall to my mentors at the Center for Dyslexia and the Honors College to Dr. (Jamie) Burriss (in the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs) to all of the I/O faculty who have supported me in my program.”

Summer graduate Daniel Garrett, a U.S. Army veteran from Chapel Hill, furthered his education with a master’s degree in engineering technology. Although the degree will bolster his career goals, he knows he is setting a good example for his four young children.

"I want them to see that going to college is a good thing," said Garrett, now a two-time MTSU alumnus, earning his bachelor’s degree in unmanned aerial systems operations from the Department of Aerospace in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.

Garrett's wife will wrap up her master's degree in public health this fall.

‘Bright future for our great state’

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee noted that workplaces across the country and around the world benefit from the experiences of MTSU graduates, and Tennessee tops that list of beneficiaries.

“Your university continues to serve as a powerful economic engine for our community and the entire state of Tennessee,” McPhee told the audience inside MTSU’s Murphy Center. “A recent study affirmed that MTSU was responsible for more than $1.42 billion in economic impact and almost 11,500 jobs statewide.

“We take great pride in our institution’s economic impact on our community as we work to fulfill our mission of preparing the next generations of leaders, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled professionals across the workforce."

The August 2022 graduating class at MTSU, totaling 857 students, comprises 564 undergraduates and 293 graduate scholars from all MTSU’s colleges — including Graduate Studies, the Jones College of Business, the College of Education, Liberal Arts and the University College alongside Basic and Applied Sciences, Behavioral and Health Sciences, and Media and Entertainment.

The graduate student group includes 265 master’s, seven education-specialist and 21 doctoral degree recipients. Twelve students also received graduate certificates — expanding the number of degrees MTSU has awarded since its 1911 founding to more 176,500.

The official commencement program, listing all the August 2022 graduates by college and noting their honors, is available at mtsunews.com.

The two-hour ceremony will be rebroadcast at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on MTSU’s “True Blue TV” station on local cable channels and at mtsu.edu/truebluetv/ .

A video with highlights from the day's events is available on YouTube .

