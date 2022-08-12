Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Celebrating Chant at the Moon Day
SAN ANTONIO - August 15 is National Chant at the Moon Day! It's a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy nature!
18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
Even as San Antonio's residential real estate market cools, average cost of house rises
SAN ANTONIO - What used to be a sizzling San Antonio real estate market has slowed down over the past few months. "It's still a sellers market in my opinion but I think it’s been a little bit more fair to buyers recently," says Lucas Trevino, a realtor with Phyllis Browning Co.
As SAISD opens year, they also welcome back an old friend
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's third largest school district, SAISD, is welcoming back their 45,000 students Tuesday. SBG San Antonio's Matt Roy got up early and rode the bus to school with SAISD's new superintendent Tuesday morning, but also got to know their bus driver - who is returning to work after his life changed two years ago.
Celebrate National Roller Coaster Day with free ice cream at SeaWorld
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Roller Coaster Day, SeaWorld is offering free ice cream not just for one day but all month long!. Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious Dippin’ Dots ice cream after experiencing the exciting thrills of the Steel Eel or the Wave Breaker.
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!
SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
Hot and mainly dry Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - There will be a break from showers the next couple of days, but more chances of wet weather return for the later parts of the week. A more typical summer pattern will take hold sending afternoon temperatures into the middle to upper 90s with the heat index around 100.
Man pinned in train car rescued by San Antonio firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
Officials say there are still no plans to build Boerne loop amid social media speculation
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Despite swirling social media rumors, Kendall County and City of Boerne officials say they are not trying to rekindle the idea of a 26-mile loop surrounding the city to ease traffic woes. It’s been a hot topic for more than 50 years. Back in 2018,...
Baptist Health System hosting 2-day hiring event
SAN ANTONIO -- A local hospital system is trying to help fill a statewide nursing shortage through two new job fairs happening this week. Baptist Health System is hosting a two-day hiring event on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18. Both will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio and Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels.
UTSA QB Harris "listening to himself, rather than talking to himself."
Frank Harris is a tough guy to crack when it comes to talking about himself, but his head coach at UTSA, Jeff Traylor, sure has nice things to say about his star quarterback. As a player and as a man. Here's more.
South Texas Cold Case: Who Killed Anthony Luna?
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a local murder victim will soon gather to remember his young life - a life that ended far too soon after a mysterious disappearance. Fox San Antonio investigative reporter Yami Virgin shows you exclusive video of where he was last seen alive in this latest South Texas Cold Case.
Culebra Road seen as unsafe by more than half the people who drive it: Vision Zero survey
SAN ANTONIO - The 13-mile stretch of Culebra Road from downtown San Antonio to Loop 1604 has been dangerous for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists for years. Vison Zero is making a major push to try and make it safer, recently asking 20,000 people who use the road for feedback on how to make it safer.
SAISD's new superintendent excited for the first day as he rides bus with kids to school
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s third largest school district, San Antonio ISD, welcomed back their 45,000 students Tuesday. This time with new leadership. SBG San Antonio’s Matt Roy got up early and spent nearly two hours this morning with the new superintendent, Dr. Jaime Aquino, riding the bus to school with the students and seeing how he feels about his new gig.
2nd grader spends summer collecting over 60 backpacks with supplies for students in need
SAN ANTONIO – As the new school year start, many students struggle to have all of the school supplies they need. One second grader noticed that and decided to help. With a little bit of community effort and dedication, he collected over 60 backpacks filled with supplies. Stone Oak...
Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community
SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
Southwest Legacy: Football Preview
It's been a steady climb to becoming one of the tougher outs in the area for Southwest Legacy. Even though the 2022 version of the high school football team will be younger than the last two teams it's had, no reason to think SWL won't be a tough out in 2022 as well. Here's more.
The big issues Harlandale is facing as school gets underway
HARLANDALE - Northeast, Boerne, and Harlandale ISD’s started up their school years Wednesday. Like most first day’s, Harlandale’s was filled with emotion – with the key issues of security, staffing, and returning to normal. "It's exciting but overwhelming at the same time,” said Alma Carmona, HISD...
Quick-thinking neighbor alerts and saves family members from South Side garage fire
SAN ANTONIO - A family is safe Monday morning after a fire spread inside their South Side garage. Firefighters say it was a quick-thinking neighbor who spotted the fire next door and alerted the neighbor that her home was catching on fire and called 911. The incident happened just before...
Rainy Monday! Expecting an inch of rainfall in some areas
SAN ANTONIO – A tropical low pressure is moving through, providing heavy rain and some flooding in the valley. Areas north into San Antonio will have off-and-on showers. NOTE: Sunday was the first day in 80 consecutive days to not hit 90 degrees. Rain will continue for the first...
