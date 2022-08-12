ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

As SAISD opens year, they also welcome back an old friend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's third largest school district, SAISD, is welcoming back their 45,000 students Tuesday. SBG San Antonio's Matt Roy got up early and rode the bus to school with SAISD's new superintendent Tuesday morning, but also got to know their bus driver - who is returning to work after his life changed two years ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!

SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hot and mainly dry Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - There will be a break from showers the next couple of days, but more chances of wet weather return for the later parts of the week. A more typical summer pattern will take hold sending afternoon temperatures into the middle to upper 90s with the heat index around 100.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man pinned in train car rescued by San Antonio firefighters

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Baptist Health System hosting 2-day hiring event

SAN ANTONIO -- A local hospital system is trying to help fill a statewide nursing shortage through two new job fairs happening this week. Baptist Health System is hosting a two-day hiring event on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18. Both will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio and Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas Cold Case: Who Killed Anthony Luna?

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a local murder victim will soon gather to remember his young life - a life that ended far too soon after a mysterious disappearance. Fox San Antonio investigative reporter Yami Virgin shows you exclusive video of where he was last seen alive in this latest South Texas Cold Case.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAISD's new superintendent excited for the first day as he rides bus with kids to school

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s third largest school district, San Antonio ISD, welcomed back their 45,000 students Tuesday. This time with new leadership. SBG San Antonio’s Matt Roy got up early and spent nearly two hours this morning with the new superintendent, Dr. Jaime Aquino, riding the bus to school with the students and seeing how he feels about his new gig.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Southwest Legacy: Football Preview

It's been a steady climb to becoming one of the tougher outs in the area for Southwest Legacy. Even though the 2022 version of the high school football team will be younger than the last two teams it's had, no reason to think SWL won't be a tough out in 2022 as well. Here's more.
VON ORMY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The big issues Harlandale is facing as school gets underway

HARLANDALE - Northeast, Boerne, and Harlandale ISD’s started up their school years Wednesday. Like most first day’s, Harlandale’s was filled with emotion – with the key issues of security, staffing, and returning to normal. "It's exciting but overwhelming at the same time,” said Alma Carmona, HISD...
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rainy Monday! Expecting an inch of rainfall in some areas

SAN ANTONIO – A tropical low pressure is moving through, providing heavy rain and some flooding in the valley. Areas north into San Antonio will have off-and-on showers. NOTE: Sunday was the first day in 80 consecutive days to not hit 90 degrees. Rain will continue for the first...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

