Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
PETS・
thesource.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Claps Back At Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Over “Pet” Comment
During a promo run for his latest animated film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked during an interview who’s celebrity “pet” would he be. The former wrestler turned movie star answered saying he would want to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet. When asked why...
PETS・
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti
Nelly and the "Rock Wit U" hitmaker dated on and off for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2014.
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children
Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
AOL Corp
Al Sharpton’s daughter surprisingly booted from reality show 'Claim to Fame'
Dominique and Kai found themselves in the bottom two and vying for a chance to stay in the house on Monday’s Claim to Fame. Their guess-off was intense, and resulted in a ‘big contender’ going home. Dominique, who earned the nickname The Domfather, was fairly confident that...
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’
Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum. The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
E! News
203K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2