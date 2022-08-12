ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kevin Durant trade speculation with Phoenix Suns renewed after report of Arizona visit

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

A report that Kevin Durant was coming to Phoenix on Thursday renewed speculation about the Phoenix Suns potentially trading for the Brooklyn Nets and NBA superstar.

"I'm hearing, and take it for what it's worth, ok? I'm hearing that Kevin Durant is expected to be in the Valley tonight," John Gambadoro said on the Burns and Gambo show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Thursday afternoon. "Now, again, it could be for a hundred reasons. He obviously can't meet with the Suns, he's under contract with another team. So I will say this, I have heard that he's expected to be in the Valley tonight, arriving, you know, later tonight.  But I have no reason as to why he is here and  I have heard nothing about him and the Suns, because obviously he can't meet with the Suns. … (He can) hang out with players if they are here, he can probably go to a gym and play with guys, but I have heard nothing about 'listen, something is going to get done, that's why he is coming here.' I've heard nothing like that, just that he's coming here.

"Take it for what it's worth because I don't know what it means."

More: Kevin Durant trade updates: Rumors, speculation reignite around Brooklyn Nets, NBA star

Durant has been linked to the Suns ever since he requested a trade demand earlier this offseason and Phoenix was reported as a preferred destination for the forward in a potential trade from Brooklyn.

Talk has cooled since Phoenix matched the Indiana Pacers' offer sheet for Deandre Ayton , making it so the Suns couldn't potentially trade the center until next year, putting him off the market in any current deal for Durant with the Nets.

Rumors and speculation surrounding the star were rekindled after a report that Durant had told Nets owner Joseph Tsai that he had to be traded or coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks had to be fired earlier this week.

Mike Jurecki, a former Arizona sports radio show host, tweeted Thursday that he had heard Durant was in the Valley and provided some other information.

"Hearing KD landed in Phoenix around 7ish PM has a drive who also is a provides his security," Jurecki tweeted. "Technically, he can't meet with the Suns without permission which doesn't preclude him from talking to Suns players."

The reports that Durant was coming to Phoenix renewed speculation that he could still end up with the Suns , however a Suns Insider later tweeted out that Durant was not in Phoenix.

More: LeBron James trade destination rankings: Phoenix Suns ranked No. 1 trade fit for NBA star

Twitter still speculated about Durant and the Suns.

The speculation surrounding Durant and the Suns (and a lot of other NBA teams) will only continue until the situation is resolved.

What will that resolution be and when will it happen?

More: Moore: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones should pursue Kevin Durant with a deadline

More: Kevin Durant isn't the missing piece the Phoenix Suns need. This is everything they'd lose

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kevin Durant trade speculation with Phoenix Suns renewed after report of Arizona visit

Mercury to play Las Vegas Aces in the 1st round of playoffs following loss against Sky

Corrections & Clarifications: In an earlier version of this article, Phoenix Mercury player Kaela Davis was misidentified in a photo caption. Through all the twists and turns of the season, from playing without center Brittney Griner all season to losing star guards Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith in the midst of a playoff push, the Phoenix Mercury edged its way into the postseason. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
