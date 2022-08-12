ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nancy
4d ago

He will not be getting our vote ! Sorry Charlie you had your chance once in Fl we voted you out for a reason . As a Democrat for 40 year DeSantis has my vote I walked away from the party I used to think was for the people .

Cindi James
4d ago

No need to worry Charlie I won't be giving you my vote. You did nothing the last time you were Governor. DeSantis all the way.

klem kiddlehopper
4d ago

Why would anybody believe anything Democrats say. BIDEN has been lying to us since day one. I don't believe anything they say.

floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot

With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
floridapolitics.com

Millions of dollars worth of attack ads pouring into Florida congressional races

American Liberty Action has spent $800K on ads attacking Anthony Sabatini in CD 7. Nearly $3 million worth of attack ads were ordered last week by outside groups for placement in Florida’s congressional contests, mainly going after Republican Anthony Sabatini in one district and rival Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett in another.
floridapolitics.com

North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary

Former Rep. Kim Berfield has trailed Holloway's fundraising numbers throughout the race. The North Florida Citizens for Justice PAC, is sending a $25,000 boost to House District 58 candidate Jason Holloway. The PAC donated the funds to Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That funding comes at a...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis wants retired cops as teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out new proposals intended to bring teachers to Florida, with shortages affecting districts throughout the state. One such proposal would take first responders, including former police officers, firefighters and EMTs, from those high-pressure environments and move them to K-12 classrooms. DeSantis said his proposed Governor’s...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist taking campaign back to North Florida, ‘where it all began’

Crist conducted a campaign swing through South Florida over the weekend. North Florida, “where it all began” for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, is no longer prime Democratic territory, but Crist is making his last appeals there this week before the Primary. The events are the next stops Crist’s 10-day “Hope for Florida.
southfloridareporter.com

Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.15.22

The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next president. Caraballo was elected by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. The organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, also announced that Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross was elected first vice president and Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake was elected second vice president.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble

So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3

Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election. “I have always appreciated members of the...
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC

'I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.'. The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President. Caraballo was elected by FLC...
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
