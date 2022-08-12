Read full article on original website
Nancy
4d ago
He will not be getting our vote ! Sorry Charlie you had your chance once in Fl we voted you out for a reason . As a Democrat for 40 year DeSantis has my vote I walked away from the party I used to think was for the people .
Reply(1)
11
Cindi James
4d ago
No need to worry Charlie I won't be giving you my vote. You did nothing the last time you were Governor. DeSantis all the way.
Reply(1)
21
klem kiddlehopper
4d ago
Why would anybody believe anything Democrats say. BIDEN has been lying to us since day one. I don't believe anything they say.
Reply(2)
13
Comments / 47