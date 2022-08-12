Read full article on original website
David Blair formally requests recount in tight race for Montgomery County Executive
WASHINGTON (7News) — David Blair officially filed for a recount on Tuesday after his votes came up short against incumbent Marc Elrich in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County Executive, according to Maryland State Board of Elections paperwork obtained by 7News. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified...
Loudoun Co., Montgomery Co. schools continue to fill teacher vacancies ahead of first day
WASHINGTON (7News) — Across the nation, most school systems are experiencing a shortage of teachers, including in the DMV. As officials gear up for the first day of school, two local districts tell 7News Tuesday they are working hard to fill staffing vacancies. According to a Loudoun County Public...
Va. AG Jason Miyares says Democrat Commonwealth attorneys aren't charging gun crimes
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Fauquier County, Va. where he joined the superintendent, sheriff, school board members, and others to discuss ideas on how to keep kids safe in school. Before that round table discussion, 7News reporter Nick Minock spoke to Miyares one-on-one for a...
Prince George's officials far apart on teacher shortage severity just weeks from reopening
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Public Schools reopen in less than two weeks. They’ll once again be wearing masks, but for the first time since March 2020, they’ll all be in person. "We’ll all begin the first day of school teachers staff...
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
'It's just unacceptable': DC councilmembers outline school repairs ahead of first day
WASHINGTON (7News) — There are some concerns that D.C. Public Schools will not be ready for students on the first day. 7News reached out to councilmembers who have been touring schools and discussing the number of repairs that need to be made. At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman said she is...
New flood control barriers installed outside DC business that flooded 3 times in 1 month
WASHINGTON (7News) — New flood control barriers have been installed outside District Dogs after the doggy daycare facility on Rhode Island Avenue Northeast flooded three times in less than a month. 7News has been following the business owner's concerns over repeat flooding, and his calls for help from the...
Kids ride for free: DC students to receive SmarTrip cards for new school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2022-23 School Year will be available for pickup by students during the first week of DC Public Schools. Officials say new students will be given first priority at their schools to...
DC Fire investigates 'suspicious substance' at Prettyman Courthouse; ruled non-hazardous
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Fire crews responded to a suspicious substance call at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in D.C. Tuesday afternoon. MPD was also called in to investigate. Jennifer Donelan with D.C. Fire & EMS says the substance is non-hazardous. 7News is working to learn more...
DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
Video shows drivers doing burnouts, donuts in busy Prince George's County intersection
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-second video posted on Twitter shows a small portion of what happened Saturday night at the corner of Annapolis and Harkins Roads in Lanham, Maryland. After sunset, a crowd of around 100 people gathered at the busy intersection to watch muscle cars...
USPS mail carrier robbed at knifepoint in Chevy Chase, officials say personal items taken
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — A U.S. postal worker was robbed at knifepoint in Chevy Chase, Maryland Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County police and postal officials said. Officers were called to the 4300 block of Bradley Lane around 12:28 p.m. for the robbery of a postal worker. Police said preliminarily it looks like only personal items were taken.
NE DC Catholic school target of vandalism, leaders believe as part of hate crime
WASHINGTON (7News) — A northeast D.C. Catholic school community is reeling after someone vandalized their campus just weeks before the first day of school, destroying their namesake statue. St. Anthony Catholic School is celebrating its 100th year, but the Brookland neighborhood school is having to literally pick up the...
Rapper No Savage to appear in court on Tysons Corner Center shooting charges
TYSONS, Va. (7News) — Noah Settles, a D.C. rapper known as No Savage, is scheduled to appear in Fairfax County Circuit Court Monday afternoon on charges related to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center in June. Settles, 22, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a...
Arrest made in June shooting death of landscaper Jason Ford in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD said Monday it has made an arrest in the June 25 murder of landscaper Jason Ford in Northeast Washington. 19-year-old Nelson Davis, of Southeast, D.C, is charged with second-degree murder while armed. Officers responded at 4:47 p.m. to the 1700 block of West Virginia...
Man dead after crashing car into barricade near US Capitol: Police
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — One man is dead after police say he drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol before fatally shooting himself. According to U.S. Capitol Police, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. along East Capitol Street NE and Second Street SE. While the man...
21-year-old killed in Upper Marlboro, Md. shooting, Prince George's police say
The victim was identified by police Monday as Tyren Spry, 21, of Cheltenham, Md. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __ _ _ __ _ _ __ _ _...
Community rallies around Arlington pub after fiery crash, police say driver is cooperating
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police released new details Monday about a fiery crash at Ireland's Four Courts, saying the preliminary investigation indicates it was not an intentional act. Police also said the driver involved is cooperating with the investigation and alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor.
Hero dog wakes up family during house fire in Frederick County, Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — After a fire broke out at a Frederick County, Maryland home early Monday morning, a dog began barking, waking up the sleeping family members, according to officials. Frederick County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn says crews responded to a working fire in the...
PHOTOS: Fairfax County fire crews rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — We're all used to the saying that a "kitten was stuck in a tree", but on Tuesday morning, firefighters were surprised to find out that they were called to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. Oh, poor kitty!. Luckily, the department's Engine 409...
