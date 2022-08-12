BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council unanimously voted to put a $165 million bond for the new high school and technical center on November's ballot. The bond will cover most of the $190 million estimated cost for the new building. The school district has come up with the remaining $25 million through avenues like American Rescue Plan funds and a surplus of previous school budgets.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO