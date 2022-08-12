Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Kingdom Trails mini grant application reopen for fourth year
BURKE, Vt. — The Kingdom Trails Association is offering amini-grant program that will allow organizations surrounding the trails to hop on board as long as they work to improve access for all riders. On the pump track in East Burke on The Kingdom Trails, athletes from the Adaptive Sports...
mynbc5.com
Burlington High School bond to be on ballot this November
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council unanimously voted to put a $165 million bond for the new high school and technical center on November's ballot. The bond will cover most of the $190 million estimated cost for the new building. The school district has come up with the remaining $25 million through avenues like American Rescue Plan funds and a surplus of previous school budgets.
mynbc5.com
Hunting instructor training course being offered this month
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Volunteers interested in teaching hunter education in Vermont can now sign up for a new instructor training course later this month. The course, which is being offered by Vermont Fish and Wildlife, will take place on Aug. 30 at Parro's Gun Shop in...
mynbc5.com
'It's very unusual': Burlington Police ask for patrolling assistance from state police
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Vermont State Police patrolled downtown Burlington following a shooting on Saturday where two men were shot by a single suspect. “Those police – the troopers and the Burlington police, whathat they heard that night was ‘thank you for being here,’” said Acting Police Chief Jon Murad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Technological glitches delay Vermont's official certification of primary election
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced he had to postpone certifying final results from last week’s primary election due to technical glitches with the software used to produce the tallies. The Secretary of State’s office has used the same software system to tabulate...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies in fatal two-car crash
SHELDON, Vt. — A woman died on Monday following a fatal crash on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was traveling east near Route 236 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Outback head-on. Jette was pronounced dead...
mynbc5.com
Local bike ride fundraiser supports end of life care
RANDOLPH, Vt. — For nearly two decades, a local fundraiser called “Last Mile” has collected over $1 million to support end-of-life care. They don’t plan on having a last mile to donate. “We want that experience at end of life to be as caring, as compassionate,...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Georgia, VT
GEORGIA, Vt. — This week, NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Georgia, Vermont, a small community in Northern Vermont near St. Albans. Coming up next week, we're taking you to Underhill to showcase what that community has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Burlingtonians should expect heavy police presence downtown Saturday night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — People out in Burlington on Saturday night will notice a heavier police presence downtown. Vermont State Police, or VSP, is assisting Burlington police by patrolling the downtown area. VSP said acting Burlington police Chief Jon Murad made a written request to the agency, asking for assistance,...
mynbc5.com
Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police, or VSP, are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Burlington. VSP said a member of the Burlington Police Department shot someone around 3 p.m. on Manhattan Drive. A portion of the road was closed as police investigated Saturday. The victim was taken to UVM...
mynbc5.com
Secretary of State delays primary results certification
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the planned certification of Vermont's statewide and federal primary election canvass has been delayed due to an unresolved technology issue. Condos' office issued a release on Tuesday morning, around the same time that the votes in last week's primary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Plattsburgh homicide served time for killing South Carolina woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The man suspected of killing a Plattsburgh woman in July previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police say Larry Hicks Jr. is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. In 2005 Hicks pleaded guilty in the death of a Darlington, South Carolina...
mynbc5.com
LIVE: Secretary of State Jim Condos speaks about primary certification delay
Secretary of State Jim Condos is speaking about a delay in certifying Vermont's primary election results in Montpelier with other state officials. Click the video player above to view a livestream of this event.
mynbc5.com
More Vermonters eligible for free college tuition through grant program
More Vermonters are now eligible for free college tuition thanks to the expansion of a recent grant program. The 802 Opportunity Grant now provides free college tuition to the Community College of Vermont for all state residents with an annual household income of less than $75,000. The latest Census data...
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
mynbc5.com
UVM hosts vigil in honor of student killed in shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students at the University of Vermont honored one of their own on Monday, with many saying that the death of Kayla Noonan left a lasting mark on the community. Twenty-two-year-old Kayla Noonan is remembered as a thoughtful person who always wore her heart on her sleeve.
mynbc5.com
Bipartisan calls for Sheriff candidate to withdraw over groin kick video
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Vt. — A state police investigation in northwestern Vermont, for now, has left big questions surrounding one race in November's elections — because the subject of the investigation is a candidate for office. Video released last week by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Capt. John...
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best this weekend in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of...
mynbc5.com
Teaching shortage affecting Northern New York schools
In just a couple of weeks, students will be heading back to school, but they could be back with less teachers than usual. “There's no question there are teacher shortages nationwide,” said Jay Lebrun, Plattsburgh School District's Superintendent. “Those shortages are even affecting our area.”. Retirements and COVID-19...
Comments / 0