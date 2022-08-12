ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Kingdom Trails mini grant application reopen for fourth year

BURKE, Vt. — The Kingdom Trails Association is offering amini-grant program that will allow organizations surrounding the trails to hop on board as long as they work to improve access for all riders. On the pump track in East Burke on The Kingdom Trails, athletes from the Adaptive Sports...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington High School bond to be on ballot this November

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council unanimously voted to put a $165 million bond for the new high school and technical center on November's ballot. The bond will cover most of the $190 million estimated cost for the new building. The school district has come up with the remaining $25 million through avenues like American Rescue Plan funds and a surplus of previous school budgets.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Hunting instructor training course being offered this month

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Volunteers interested in teaching hunter education in Vermont can now sign up for a new instructor training course later this month. The course, which is being offered by Vermont Fish and Wildlife, will take place on Aug. 30 at Parro's Gun Shop in...
WATERBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Winooski, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Traffic
City
Winooski, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Winooski, VT
Traffic
Burlington, VT
Traffic
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman dies in fatal two-car crash

SHELDON, Vt. — A woman died on Monday following a fatal crash on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was traveling east near Route 236 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Outback head-on. Jette was pronounced dead...
SHELDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Local bike ride fundraiser supports end of life care

RANDOLPH, Vt. — For nearly two decades, a local fundraiser called “Last Mile” has collected over $1 million to support end-of-life care. They don’t plan on having a last mile to donate. “We want that experience at end of life to be as caring, as compassionate,...
RANDOLPH, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Georgia, VT

GEORGIA, Vt. — This week, NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Georgia, Vermont, a small community in Northern Vermont near St. Albans. Coming up next week, we're taking you to Underhill to showcase what that community has to offer.
UNDERHILL, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aot#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#The Main Street Bridge
mynbc5.com

Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Secretary of State delays primary results certification

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the planned certification of Vermont's statewide and federal primary election canvass has been delayed due to an unresolved technology issue. Condos' office issued a release on Tuesday morning, around the same time that the votes in last week's primary...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
mynbc5.com

More Vermonters eligible for free college tuition through grant program

More Vermonters are now eligible for free college tuition thanks to the expansion of a recent grant program. The 802 Opportunity Grant now provides free college tuition to the Community College of Vermont for all state residents with an annual household income of less than $75,000. The latest Census data...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
mynbc5.com

UVM hosts vigil in honor of student killed in shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students at the University of Vermont honored one of their own on Monday, with many saying that the death of Kayla Noonan left a lasting mark on the community. Twenty-two-year-old Kayla Noonan is remembered as a thoughtful person who always wore her heart on her sleeve.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont

PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best this weekend in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of...
PUTNEY, VT
mynbc5.com

Teaching shortage affecting Northern New York schools

In just a couple of weeks, students will be heading back to school, but they could be back with less teachers than usual. “There's no question there are teacher shortages nationwide,” said Jay Lebrun, Plattsburgh School District's Superintendent. “Those shortages are even affecting our area.”. Retirements and COVID-19...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy