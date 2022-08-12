Expectations are high for Cabool Bulldogs with strong group of returning upperclassmen

By Jon Walker | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Cabool Bulldogs.

HEAD COACH

Tyler Spittler (4th year)

RETURNING STARTERS

9 on offense, 8 on defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 3-7

League record: 2-5, 5th in South Central Association

Playoffs: Loss 26-22 to Ash Grove in first round of Class 1 District 3 Tournament

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB/DB Trey Atkins, 6-2, 170, Jr.

It’s hard to come by a quarterback who excels on both sides of the ball, but that’s exactly what Atkins has done up to this point with Cabool. His sophomore season was his first at quarterback, and it resulted in him earning all-conference and all-district honors. He used the latter half of the season to play in the defensive secondary, and that ended up with all-area accolades. “Probably the best athlete in the school,” Spittler said. “He should have a special year.”

RB/LB Tyler Fleetwood, 6-1, 205, Jr.

Fleetwood was a star on Cabool’s offense last season as a sophomore. He was the leading receiver for an offense that struggled at times to move the ball through the air. He’ll play there wide receiver this year, too, but now he’s expected to get a lot of touches at running back after all-district honoree Braxton Davis graduated. Fleetwood will start at middle linebacker and anchor the Bulldogs' defense as well.

OL/DL Kadyn Hall, 6-0, 250, Jr.

Hall was fantastic last year alongside Eddie Swisloski, who was a first-team all-state selection last season on the offensive line. With Swisloski now at Benedictine University, Hall becomes the leader in the trenches. The Bulldogs ran for an average of 195 yards per game last season, and Hall will be a large part in them perhaps finding that success again. “He had a good motor and is basically an assistant coach on the field because he has such a great understanding of our system,” Spittler said.

OUTLOOK

Spittler knows it won’t be easy to replace the production once received from Davis and Swisloski. But if there’s an advantage to having a younger team, it’s that the core stays together as upperclassmen. That’s exactly what Spittler and his staff will have this year with a wealth of juniors and seniors.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are hoping to improve on their mark of 20 points per game from last season. Equipped with a spread offense, Cabool will use its “ton of starting experience,” Spittler said, to aid its dominant rushing attack with the ability to air it out. “I’m really excited to see what we can do,” the coach said.

The Bulldogs’ defense will present a 3-3 Stack, one that’s designed to stop the run with stunts at the line of scrimmage, and one that’s designed to stop the pass with multiple coverages at hand. They allowed roughly 31 points per game last season while giving up a little more than 300 yards of offense each week (321).

Behind a new workhorse in the backfield, a steady quarterback and a bulldozing lineman, Cabool is hoping the growing pains of a youthful team pay dividends when it comes time to step on the gridiron this fall. “I’m very excited for this group,” Spittler said. “If this group stays healthy and can stay together, they will have a very fun year.”

Cabool will start its quest for the program’s first state title since its only in 1968 when the Bulldogs make the trip to play Harrisburg in Week 1 (Aug. 26). Their home debut will be Week 2, when the Bulldogs host Skyline on Sept. 2.