Crawford County, IL

Outbreaks continue to drive up COVID numbers here

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
Seventy-seven new cases of the coronavirus — including 17 related to unspecified outbreaks — were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Thursday.

The latest cases include three young girls, one teenage girl, eight men and a woman in their 20s, eight men and four women in their 30s, 10 women in their 40s, a man and eight women in their 50s, seven men and five women in their 60s, five men and six women in their 70s, four men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s and a woman over the age of 100.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 6,693 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-five county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, almost 3.6 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with more than 39,000 deaths.

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man

PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WTHI

One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process

PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!. Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process. L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau...
PARIS, IL
97ZOK

Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?

Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
ROBINSON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Graduates

From The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Deputy Brandon Kuhl, Deputy Eric Loy and Deputy Chris Greuel graduated from the academy today, after 14 long weeks of training. Even though it will still be awhile before their training is complete – we are very happy to have them...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Village of Teutopolis to Host Recycling Event

The Village of Teutopolis will host a recycling event on August 20, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Village Maintenance Building at 413 N. Green St. Below are the items that will be accepted. If you have any question on what they will accept call Fred Honaker with B & H Recycling at 618-707-7403.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
freedom929.com

BUSY WEEK OF LOCAL EVENTS

(OLNEY) Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only salute to Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe coming up on Saturday night, August 27th, at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center at Olney Central College, starting at 7:00. To get the $15 per person tickets, go online at iecc.edu/occtheater, stop by the theater ticket booth, or call 618-395-7777, ext. 2408.
OLNEY, IL
