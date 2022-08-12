Outbreaks continue to drive up COVID numbers here

Seventy-seven new cases of the coronavirus — including 17 related to unspecified outbreaks — were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Thursday.

The latest cases include three young girls, one teenage girl, eight men and a woman in their 20s, eight men and four women in their 30s, 10 women in their 40s, a man and eight women in their 50s, seven men and five women in their 60s, five men and six women in their 70s, four men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s and a woman over the age of 100.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 6,693 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-five county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, almost 3.6 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with more than 39,000 deaths.