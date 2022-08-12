It's getting closer and closer, the people of Danbury are calling for their "Pot Stores", and it looks like by the end of the year they could get them. According to a NewsTimes article, the temporary moratorium on weed stores from last summer will finally be a thing of the past. On a 6 to 3 vote this past week, the Danbury Zoning Commission approved some rules for regulating recreational pot sales, therefore ending the moratorium and paving the way for limited cannabis retail establishments. This whole "legal weed" thing is still new to everyone so Danbury is taking it nice and slow and this is just the beginning.

1 DAY AGO