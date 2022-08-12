ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigil for Officer Seara Burton set for Friday night at police station

By The Palladium-Item
RICHMOND, Ind. — A prayer vigil in support of Richmond Police officer Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday night

Burton, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department who recently became a K9 officer, was in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, after she was seriously injured during a traffic stop Wednesday night. According to police, when Phillip M. Lee, 47, was stopped in the 200 block of North 12th Street he pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots at officers, striking Burton. Lee fled on foot and was injured by gunfire from other officers.

The aftermath of Wednesday night's shooting has seen an outpouring of community support for Burton.

Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Curtin Wright on Thursday announced that Friday, traditionally a day to wear the school colors of red and white, would be designated as "Blue Friday" at Richmond schools in support of Burton and other local police departments and first responders.

The Facebook event notice for the Friday night vigil asks attendees to wear blue and carry supportive signs.

The Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it is collecting donations for Burton and her family. Checks should be made payable to "Blue Angels," and Venmo information is available in the Facebook post.

