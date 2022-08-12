ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Man killed daughter's boyfriend and claimed 'stand your ground.' The judge didn't buy it.

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH — A man who killed his daughter's boyfriend cannot use "stand your ground" as his defense against the murder charge he faces, a circuit judge ruled Thursday.

Nicholas Lampp was unarmed and walking his dog Pebbles when Joseph Hamilton, 51, shot him in the head on Feb. 27, 2021. First responders found Lampp splayed on the ground with a bag of dog treats in one hand and a leash in the other outside his Royal Palm Beach apartment. He died in a hospital three days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzNRb_0hEpoyhJ00

"This is a young man that got confronted in front of his own home by an angry dad who was not going to take no for an answer," Assistant State Attorney Aleathea McRoberts told Circuit Judge Sarah Willis during a hearing Monday.

'No evidence a gun even existed': Judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in Delray Beach killing

Travis Rudolph: Judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in 2019 Lake Park homicide

Subscriber Exclusive: Mass shootings are rare in Palm Beach County. Homicides, on a pace to top 100 this year, are not

Judge outlines inconsistencies in gunman's 'stand your ground' argument

Hamilton asked the judge for immunity this week under Florida's "stand your ground" statute, which permits the use of deadly force for self-defense.

He told Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies that he confronted Lampp because he was concerned about his daughter's recent behavior, and that he shot him because he feared for his safety during the confrontation. But in her ruling, Willis cited several facts that called the "stand your ground" defense into question.

The angle of the bullet indicates that Lampp was falling or already on the ground when the bullet entered his skull, deputies said. Hamilton fled from the crime scene instead of calling for help and stashed pieces of his gun in storm grates and trash cans across Palm Beach County so it couldn't be traced.

Hamilton also wore a red banana across his face and a hood pulled over his head to conceal his identity during the confrontation, Willis wrote.

The 51-year-old father confessed only after deputies presented him with surveillance-camera footage and eye witness testimony that tied him to the murder, the judge wrote. McRoberts played a recording of the interrogation before the judge Monday.

"What do I have to run from?" Hamilton asked the detective. "That's my sidewalk."

"No, no," the detective answered. "See, this is the problem. It's his sidewalk. You went to his house."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ervlP_0hEpoyhJ00

At least fourth time Palm Beach County judge denies 'stand your ground' since December

Hamilton leaned back in his chair as the recording played in court. The Italian word "Omertà," tattooed across the back of his neck, peaked out from beneath the collar of his jailhouse jumpsuit. It's a vow of silence, a refusal to admit guilt to authorities.

Willis' ruling marked at least the fourth time since December that a Palm Beach County circuit court judge denied a person facing a murder charge the right to a "stand your ground" defense.

Though he's denied immunity under the statute, Hamilton can still try to convince jurors that he acted in self-defense should his case go to trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Hamilton. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

Behind him in the courtroom Monday, Lampp's mother, Patty, wiped her eyes.

"He'll get judged after he dies," his father, Glenn, said after. "It's not going to be pretty for him."

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man killed daughter's boyfriend and claimed 'stand your ground.' The judge didn't buy it.

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Who was he? Investigators seek dead man's name after body found in Delray Beach breakdown lane

DELRAY BEACH — Police in Delray Beach are conducting a death investigation after a passing motorist discovered a man's body near Interstate 95 Monday morning. Shortly before 4 a.m., the motorist called police to report the body in the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue near the highway overpass. Officers found a deceased man in the emergency lane.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Here's a guide to the Democratic candidates running for late Alcee Hastings seat

The fight for the 20th congressional district primary on Aug. 23 includes three Democrats with vast political records and an unopposed Republican candidate, and all of them are targeting a famously blue seat once held by a longtime congressman of three decades.  The 20th congressional district is made up of western portions of Palm Beach County and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

State Rep. Skidmore faces political newcomer in new district representing south PBC

A political newcomer is challenging a Democratic state representative in a newly redrawn district covering southwestern Palm Beach County communities. State Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton is seeking to continue her tenure in the Florida Legislature by representing District 92, which covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds. Her previous district, shaken up through redistricting which is triggered by the 2020 U.S. census, had reached to the county’s western border in the Glades.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Wellington term limit ballot question has key opponent: Mayor Anne Gerwig, who says it's personal

WELLINGTON — A term limits question on the Aug. 23 ballot has the support of Wellington's four village council members – but not of its mayor. The measure would require mayors to be out of office for at least one year before running for a seat on the village council. It would cap the terms a person can serve at four – two as a council member, followed by two as mayor – and their length of service at 16 consecutive years.
WELLINGTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Cult favorite Salty Donut's grand opening in West Palm Beach, offers free doughnuts lotto

The Salty Donut, the Wynwood-born cult favorite, has been teasing us with pop-up appearances at The Square plaza for a while now. But the official opening of the concept’s brick-and-mortar shop in West Palm Beach is near – it happens Friday, Aug. 19. What’s on The Salty Donut's opening menu at The Square? A decadent dozen that includes year-round favorites such as white chocolate tres leches doughnuts, brown butter and salt doughnuts, guava and cream cheese, milk-and-cookies doughnuts...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Judge#Homicides#Skull#Violent Crime#Circuit#Subscriber Exclusive
Palm Beach Daily News

Just desserts! West Palm Beach pastry chefs team up for dinner of sweets

What happens when two sweets-loving bakers team up for a pop-up dinner? They put on a five-course dessert feast. Local indie bakers Anna Ross (of Anna Bakes) and Caroline McGinley (of La Gringuita cookies) will present their collaborative "Indulge" dinner on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Palm Beach Meats, a trendy market and pop-up space in West Palm Beach’s South of Southern neighborhood. Tickets are $85 per person.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Muck City Hall of Fame's first inductees to be honored at Glades Central kickoff classic

The newly-created Muck City Hall of Fame will induct its first four members on Friday at halftime of the Kickoff Classic at Glades Central High School. The Hall of Fame will honor football players from the four schools that make up "Muck City" -- an area on the southeastern edge of Lake Okeechobee known for its rich soil, where sugar and other crops are grown. The schools have won a combined 20 state championships: Glades Day (7), Glades Central (6), Pahokee (6) and Clewiston (1).
BELLE GLADE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy