One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
New Orleans Traffic Court to reopen after roof damage halted in-person operations
New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is scheduled to reopen fully Thursday, after public safety concerns over severe roof damage closed the building almost three weeks ago. The courthouse, at 1601 Perdido St., was closed to the public on July 29, after officials determined that roof damage had created hazardous conditions. Hurricane Ida raked the building Aug. 29, and leaks eventually developed in the roof.
Power out after a storm in New Orleans? Here's a map of local emergency resource centers
After most of southeast Louisiana's residents were without power — some for weeks and months — due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans city government and community leaders have responded by setting up emergency resources for people to use after another disaster. For the City of New Orleans, they...
People Stuck in New Orleans Traffic Get Out of Cars, Walk Along Interstate to Catch Scheduled Flights at Airport
"You gotta do what you gotta do." That's the caption that WWL-TV used on a tweet that included a video of people walking along the interstate in New Orleans to catch their scheduled flights. Traffic on I-10 near the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is hectic enough, but throw...
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
Man shot Monday morning in Desire neighborhood, condition unknown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Desire area left a man wounded Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say they were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m. The NOPD says officers responded to the scene at the corner of Desire Parkway...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning. Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus. There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]
New Orleans police say carjacking suspect struck on interstate following pursuit
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a carjacking suspect was struck and killed on the interstate following a pursuit Monday night. According to NOPD, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers were in...
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
Man hospitalized after Warehouse district shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation into a shooting in the Warehouse District began after a man arrived at the hospital wounded. The New Orleans Police Department says the victim showed up via private car. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened at the corner of St. Charles Avenue...
New Orleans’s First CBD Cocktail Bar Just Opened in the French Quarter
The largest Black-owned nightlife chain in the United States, Cru Lounge, just opened in the French Quarter, and it’s on its way to becoming New Orleans’s first destination offering a full range of CBD products from hookah and gummies to pre-rolled hemp joints. Cru is an Atlanta-born “fast-casual...
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). A fourth shooting victim was reported later Sunday morning. The four shootings occurred in a...
The story of how a distance of 220 feet saved the 1799 Pitot House in New Orleans from destruction
When thinking of New Orleans’ wealth of historic architecture, one’s mind usually goes to the postcard-ready vistas around Jackson Square: the Cabildo, the Presbytere, St. Louis Cathedral, the Pontalba Apartments. That’s for good reason. Each is remarkable in its own way, and each can boast of having played...
Carjacking suspect struck on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
Jonathan Rhodes, key figure in canceled New Orleans 'smart city' broadband deal, resigns
Four months after he faced a grilling at the New Orleans City Council, a central figure in the controversial “smart city” broadband plan has left Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration. Jonathan Rhodes, the former director of the Mayor’s Office of Utilities, had his last day at City Hall...
School bus involved in four-vehicle car crash on I-10 Monday morning: Kenner PD
Interstate 10 westbound has one lane closed as of 9:14 a.m.
Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday
The "feels like" temperature in south Louisiana is expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching up to 112 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "feels...
