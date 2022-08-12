ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans Traffic Court to reopen after roof damage halted in-person operations

New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is scheduled to reopen fully Thursday, after public safety concerns over severe roof damage closed the building almost three weeks ago. The courthouse, at 1601 Perdido St., was closed to the public on July 29, after officials determined that roof damage had created hazardous conditions. Hurricane Ida raked the building Aug. 29, and leaks eventually developed in the roof.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Lifestyle
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louis Armstrong
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.

New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Man hospitalized after Warehouse district shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation into a shooting in the Warehouse District began after a man arrived at the hospital wounded. The New Orleans Police Department says the victim showed up via private car. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened at the corner of St. Charles Avenue...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday

The "feels like" temperature in south Louisiana is expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching up to 112 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "feels...
LOUISIANA STATE

