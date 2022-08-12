Read full article on original website
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
Gray wolves should have over one-third of Western federal lands, experts say
Researchers recommend over one-third of federal lands in the West be set aside for gray wolf populations to help revive their numbers and improve the ecosystem. This move would also benefit beavers, who also play a key role in habitat biodiversity.
Lawmakers, agency look for ways to safely round up 82,000 wild horses spread across 10 states
The federal government is corralling some of the 82,000 wild horses living on public lands in ten western states. This year the bureau, known as BLM, is tasked with slimming the herds of wild horses and burros to 20,000. To help heard the animals, the bureau uses special tools like helicopters.
Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from US lands
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump, in an order that marked a major setback to the already struggling coal industry. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris requires government officials to conduct a new environmental review before they can resume coal sales from federal lands. Morris faulted the government’s previous review of the program, done under Trump, for failing to adequately consider the climate damage from coal’s greenhouse gas emissions and other effects. Almost half the nation’s annual coal production — some 260 million tons last year — is mined by private companies from leases on federal land, primarily in Western states such as Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. Few coal leases were sold in recent years after demand for the fuel shrank drastically. But the industry’s opponents had urged Morris to revive the Obama-era moratorium to ensure it can’t make a comeback as wildfires, drought, rising sea levels and other effects of climate change worsen.
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million
(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Bureau of Land Management to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado
(Reuters) - The Bureau of Land Management will pause oil and gas leasing on 2.2 million acres of Colorado public land after environmental groups alleged its current management plan failed to consider climate impacts, according to a settlement.
Why scientists have pumped a potent greenhouse gas into streams on public lands
A 30-year, nationwide study of ecological changes — including the effects of climate warming — has been releasing a powerful greenhouse gas, and critics want it to stop.
U.S. Western States Deadlocked On Cutting Colorado River Use
Seven U.S. Western states that share Colorado River water are poised to miss a federal deadline for drastic consumption cuts amid a megadrought. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June gave the states 60 days, until mid-August, to devise a plan as human-influenced climate change worsens the region's driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years.
Drought-stricken Arizona and Nevada to get less water from Colorado River, U.S. officials announce
U.S. officials announced Tuesday that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.
The difference between Montana’s two Senators, placed on a national stage
The following is not the opinion of environmentalists, liberal media or biased intellectuals. This is directly from the Department of Defense Climate Risk Analysis published in October 2021. As the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin has said, “To keep the nation secure, we must tackle the existential threat of climate change.” We are already seeing […] The post The difference between Montana’s two Senators, placed on a national stage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge halts coal leasing on federal lands
It’s Tuesday, August 16, and a federal coal moratorium is back on the books. A federal judge in Montana has ordered the Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, to halt new coal leases on all federal lands, reinstating an Obama-era moratorium that had been rescinded in 2017 by the Trump administration.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
