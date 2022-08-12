ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Bean, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Marietta aiming for stability in 2022

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) - To join a football program is asking a lot from a kid in high school and Marietta head coach Alex Doby is very aware of that. It's taken time and patience to get him and his team on the same page, but the tables are finally starting to turn.
MARIETTA, OK
KTEN.com

Dickson ready to turn the page

DICKSON, Okla. (KTEN) - Coming in as a first year head coach and trying to turn the page on a program that hasn't been accustomed to winning the past few seasons isn't a walk in the park, but as Dickson head coach Matt Suffal heads into his second year with the Comets, it's all about their mindset.
ARDMORE, OK
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tom Bean, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Tom Bean, TX
City
Cumby, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
ARLINGTON, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma colleges brace for student influx

(KTEN) — Colleges on both sides of the Red River are gearing up for student arrivals for the fall semester. Southeastern Oklahoma State University is welcoming more than 5,400 students to its Durant campus. "We've been working on parking lots; we've been working on a lot of repairs to...
DURANT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave Reviews#American Football
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Perrin AFB Museum recognizing local veterans

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — "They're our own. So, we should recognize them and let people know about it," said J.D. Murrow, a volunteer at the Perrin Air force Base Historical Museum. The museum is highlighting some of Texoma's local veterans who did extraordinary things during their military careers. Their...
DENISON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTEN.com

Injured Marine getting new adapted home in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — "In a blink of an eye, their lives and their families lives change forever. Our country owes it to them to provide this kind of support," said Tom Landwermeyer, president of Homes for our Troops. Homes for our Troops is a national non-profit organization that...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Beto O’Rourke visits Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Democrat candidate for governor, Beto O’Rourke roused supporters Friday in Gainesville. Beto answered questions ranging from gun violence to healthcare. One mother, Carla Cowdrey shared why she came out to show support. She said, “I came to Beto’s rally today to voice my concern for...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Ace Hardware coming to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- An Ace Hardware and convenience store is now under construction at the former Kroger grocery in the 800 block of West Crawford Street. According to the city, Denison has actively been recruiting a hardware store for quite some time. Discussion of this multimillion dollar project between...
DENISON, TX
CandysDirt

This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy