KTEN.com
Marietta aiming for stability in 2022
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) - To join a football program is asking a lot from a kid in high school and Marietta head coach Alex Doby is very aware of that. It's taken time and patience to get him and his team on the same page, but the tables are finally starting to turn.
KTEN.com
Dickson ready to turn the page
DICKSON, Okla. (KTEN) - Coming in as a first year head coach and trying to turn the page on a program that hasn't been accustomed to winning the past few seasons isn't a walk in the park, but as Dickson head coach Matt Suffal heads into his second year with the Comets, it's all about their mindset.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
7-Year-Old in North Texas Earns Title of 'Fastest Kid in the Nation' at Junior Olympics
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation.Nicolas Hoizey/Unsplash. Most kids spend their summer vacation playing games or watching tv. Not for a 7-year-old. According to Fox 4, 7-year-old Dakota White spent the summer training hard for the Junior Olympics. White made headlines when videos of her conquering the track went viral.
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
KTEN.com
Texoma colleges brace for student influx
(KTEN) — Colleges on both sides of the Red River are gearing up for student arrivals for the fall semester. Southeastern Oklahoma State University is welcoming more than 5,400 students to its Durant campus. "We've been working on parking lots; we've been working on a lot of repairs to...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
KTEN.com
Perrin AFB Museum recognizing local veterans
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — "They're our own. So, we should recognize them and let people know about it," said J.D. Murrow, a volunteer at the Perrin Air force Base Historical Museum. The museum is highlighting some of Texoma's local veterans who did extraordinary things during their military careers. Their...
CW33 NewsFix
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
KTEN.com
Injured Marine getting new adapted home in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — "In a blink of an eye, their lives and their families lives change forever. Our country owes it to them to provide this kind of support," said Tom Landwermeyer, president of Homes for our Troops. Homes for our Troops is a national non-profit organization that...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
KXII.com
Beto O’Rourke visits Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Democrat candidate for governor, Beto O’Rourke roused supporters Friday in Gainesville. Beto answered questions ranging from gun violence to healthcare. One mother, Carla Cowdrey shared why she came out to show support. She said, “I came to Beto’s rally today to voice my concern for...
KTEN.com
Ace Hardware coming to Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- An Ace Hardware and convenience store is now under construction at the former Kroger grocery in the 800 block of West Crawford Street. According to the city, Denison has actively been recruiting a hardware store for quite some time. Discussion of this multimillion dollar project between...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
