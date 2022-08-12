ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
The Franklin Fountain Ice Cream Parlor in Philadelphia, PA

Going to The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia is like stepping in the past to indulge some old time ice cream, with some people thinking that this place has been opened for decades if not centuries, being maybe the oldest ice cream parlor in America where possibly, Benjamin Franklin used to go. It’s true that the owners have done a good job creating a place that truly looks ancient: from the decor to the way staff is dressed (by the way, they call them Jerks with an old meaning that does not mean how we would interpret it today!), and even some old time flavors. But, in fact, The Franklin Fountain opened in 2004 and since then, has been a go to place when visiting Philly. We discovered it in 2012, after watching Man vs. Food but, at the time, we were a bit disappointed by the ice cream (read the post here). So, 10 years later, what would I think about it?
'Faces you need to see': Loved ones of violence victims share grief in new art exhibit

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. For the next two months, the faces of Philadelphia gun violence victims and their families will be on display at City Hall. The “We Are Here: Stories and Expressions of Healing” exhibit lifts up the experiences of people who’ve lost a loved one to gun violence, in hopes of providing support to the grieving and imploring action from city leaders.
