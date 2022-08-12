Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported...
WSVN-TV
Active police investigation in Miami Springs, linked to MDPD officer shooting investigation
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a large police presence in Miami Springs, and it may be connected to a police shootout in Miami, that critically injured and officer and killed a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, Miami Springs Police officers were dispatched to the area of 101 Fairway Drive...
WSVN-TV
New surveillance footage shows driver who struck toddler in hit-and-run stop at parking lot
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have stumbled on a new clue in an Oakland Park hit-and-run. Surveillance video captured a driver pulling into a parking lot to inspect his vehicle for any damage moments after striking a 2-year-old girl. The car, described as a Burgundy-colored Ford Edge, was captured...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade officer critical after being shot; law enforcement community gather outside hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer continues to fight for his life after he was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Ata press conference, Tuesday, police identified the injured officer as 29-year-old Cesar Echevarry. Late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, a crush of police cruisers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Video released of July fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale; police, family still seeking driver
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an elderly woman. Police released a video in hopes of finding the person responsible. “We just want to find out the person who needlessly hit our mother and left her there to...
WSVN-TV
FBI continues search for bank robber in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released more photos of a suspected bank robber. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a red shirt at the time of the robbery. Investigators said he changed clothes before leaving the area. This robbery happened at a Truist Bank branch near...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer taken to hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been shot and taken to the hospital. Late Monday night, a crush of police cruises could be seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, including at least one upset officer, who slammed the hood of his car. Earlier that evening, at around 8:15 p.m.,...
WSVN-TV
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of distributing pills that have caused many deaths within the last decade. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing, depressed 36-year-old man in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Homestead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. According to his roommate, Israel “Izzy” Vane, left his home in a state of depression. It remains unknown whether he left his residence on foot or...
WSVN-TV
Woman dead after hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale; police searching for driver
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an elderly woman. Police released a video in hopes of finding the person responsible. In the clip, a woman falls onto the street as the rain came down before a car ran...
WSVN-TV
Parkland shooter trial set to resume
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter resumes after a week off. Attorneys from both sides will be presenting arguments, Monday. The trial will discuss the defense’s evidence and testimony that will be shown to the jury next week. Topics like certain...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate fatal crash in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put another in the hospital. The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night. The driver of a Honda Civic sped through a light and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Surveillance captures car thief stealing $10K worth of camera equipment from student pilot
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An aspiring pilot is sharing his ordeal after a car burglar raided his vehicle and made off with some important goods, including his pilot’s license. Sami Madanat knew from an early age what he wanted to be. “These airplanes are my job. They’re my...
WSVN-TV
Woman killed in officer-involved crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Coconut Creek that led to an hours-long road closures, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near the...
WSVN-TV
‘They’re gonna have another officer down if they keep going at 70 mph near my car’ said Miami officer on audio
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was heard making controversial remarks on police radio transmissions after a Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured in a shootout. The audio was released Tuesday, and the department said the officer will be held accountable. The radio transmission went out Monday...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot in Pompano Beach killed after crashing into tree outside hospital
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, authorities said, had been injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach died after crashing outside of a hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim called for help after she came under fire in the area of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach, early Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
72-year-old man who went missing at FLL found safe in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday....
WSVN-TV
Police need help searching for 46-year-old man missing from Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 46-year-old man. Joe Ronald Orta was last seen on Aug. 14 in the area of Allapatah. He is bald, has brown eyes, stands at 5 foot, 11...
WSVN-TV
Police find 46-year-old man reported missing from Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit says a 46-year-old man reported missing has been found. Joe Ronald Orta was located and reunited with his family, Monday. He was last seen in the area of Allapatah, Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
WSVN-TV
Students, school board prepare for first day of school in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The first day of school for students in Broward County is in the books. There was so much excitement and smiles for students at Deerfield Elementary during dismissal as students showed off their Kindergarten hats and others receiving flowers. On the first day back to...
Comments / 0