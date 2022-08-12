ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported...
MIAMI, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hollywood, FL
WSVN-TV

FBI continues search for bank robber in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released more photos of a suspected bank robber. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a red shirt at the time of the robbery. Investigators said he changed clothes before leaving the area. This robbery happened at a Truist Bank branch near...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer taken to hospital after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been shot and taken to the hospital. Late Monday night, a crush of police cruises could be seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, including at least one upset officer, who slammed the hood of his car. Earlier that evening, at around 8:15 p.m.,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of distributing pills that have caused many deaths within the last decade. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said...
MIRAMAR, FL
Eric Linder
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing, depressed 36-year-old man in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Homestead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. According to his roommate, Israel “Izzy” Vane, left his home in a state of depression. It remains unknown whether he left his residence on foot or...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Parkland shooter trial set to resume

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter resumes after a week off. Attorneys from both sides will be presenting arguments, Monday. The trial will discuss the defense’s evidence and testimony that will be shown to the jury next week. Topics like certain...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate fatal crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put another in the hospital. The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night. The driver of a Honda Civic sped through a light and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman killed in officer-involved crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Coconut Creek that led to an hours-long road closures, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near the...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

72-year-old man who went missing at FLL found safe in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police find 46-year-old man reported missing from Allapatah

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit says a 46-year-old man reported missing has been found. Joe Ronald Orta was located and reunited with his family, Monday. He was last seen in the area of Allapatah, Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
MIAMI, FL

