Cut-through traffic may not make many headlines here in Arlington, but it has been a big topic of conversation in our neighbor to the south. Alexandria communities, particularly those along Duke Street, have long complained about drivers trying to beat the traffic on the main road by taking neighborhood streets. The city has even implemented a pilot program intended to cut down on cut-through traffic, which some residents say is made worse by navigation apps steering people around traffic congestion.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO