Ask Eli: Housing slowdown more extreme in outer suburbs
This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Question: Are...
Morning Notes
Police Looking for Missing Man — “The Arlington County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Arlington man. [The man], 28, last had contact with his family on July 30, 2022. [He] is described as a Black male, 5’6″ tall, 135 pounds with black hair. He was last seen in the 1400 block of 28th Street S. and believed to have left the area in a 2016 silver Toyota bearing VA license plate UZS-6307, heading towards West Virginia.” [ACPD]
Seven lesser-known features of this week’s Arlington County Fair
The Arlington County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday and run through Sunday, Aug. 21. As usual (though it was not without some debate) the fair is being held at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center, at 3501 2nd Street S. It is free to attend and open to the whole family.
This month’s Mike Mount cartoon: neighborhood names
This week, Mike Mount is tackling the topic of recently-created neighborhood names. Mike’s new cartoon pokes fun at modern place name inventions, perhaps given recent media attention for National Landing — the nearly four-year-old collective term for Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard — and its self-appointed “NaLa” nickname.
Morning Poll: How big of a problem is cut-through traffic in Arlington?
Cut-through traffic may not make many headlines here in Arlington, but it has been a big topic of conversation in our neighbor to the south. Alexandria communities, particularly those along Duke Street, have long complained about drivers trying to beat the traffic on the main road by taking neighborhood streets. The city has even implemented a pilot program intended to cut down on cut-through traffic, which some residents say is made worse by navigation apps steering people around traffic congestion.
County launching “Askable Adult” initiative to help middle and high school students
Arlington County is launching an initiative to make sure all kids have a trusted adult they can talk to. Dubbed the “Askable Adult initiative,” the program will help to provide “access to adults who listen, provide support and understanding, and answer questions without judgment,” according to a press release.
NEW: Police investigating gunshots fired in Green Valley
Arlington County police are investigating gunfire in the Green Valley neighborhood this morning. Initial reports suggest that someone in a gray vehicle fired several gunshots near the intersection of S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S. before fleeing the scene. So far, there are no reports of anyone being struck...
Still unclear what led to fiery crash, but Four Courts hopes to rebuild
Arlington County police say the rideshare driver who crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts on Friday did not do so intentionally and was not drunk. Beyond that, not much is known — or, at least, being revealed publicly — about the circumstances that led to the fiery crash that severely injured several people inside the long-time Courthouse pub.
ACPD: Expect more cops and anti-DUI signs around through Labor Day
There is never a good time to drive drunk, but the next couple of weeks will be a particularly risky time to do so in Arlington. The Arlington County Police Department is participating in the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starting tomorrow (Wednesday), with targeted enforcement and education timed to coincide with the approaching Labor Day weekend.
