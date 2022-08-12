ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000

Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday

A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential

A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
