This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Goo Goo Dolls announce San Antonio Tobin Center concert this fall
The band is touring its new album 'Chaos in Bloom.'
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
The 21 most anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening this fall and beyond
Maybe you've heard: San Antonio is currently experiencing a population boom. Even Austin renters are moving to the Alamo City in droves in search of greater affordability, less traffic, and much better tacos. Of course, tacos aren't the only dish that San Antonio does right. A diverse crop of restaurants...
San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000
Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio’s industrial market is expanding. One example: A $230 million project in China Grove
San Antonio’s industrial real estate market has long paled in comparison with major Texas distribution hubs such as Houston and Dallas, with relatively little construction of new space. That’s begun changing as the city attracts businesses, its population swells and more manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space is built.
California lawsuit alleges DeLorean stole idea for San Antonio revival
The company says DeLorean's new founders worked under its nose.
Pearl's Southerleigh temporarily closes to refresh menu, restaurant
The Pearl staple is expected to reopen in the fall.
San Antonio art teacher, students show off gorgeous Southtown bobcat mural
Southtown just got a bit more colorful.
tpr.org
Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday
A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
A Giant Tortoise Was Found In A Texas Park & No One Knows How It Got There
The African Spurred Tortoise is not native to the area.
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: My Chemical Romance, The Meteors, DJ Pauly D and more
In big news for San Antonio rock fans, My Chemical Romance's reunion tour is finally swinging into the AT&T Center. But if catching an arena show isn't your thing, venues ranging from the Paper Tiger to Gruene Hall to the posh 1902 nightclub are offering a diverse array of alternatives.
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
Luxe Texas lifestyle shop opens in prime San Antonio shopping district
San Antonio is welcoming a Dallas transplant to one of the city's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. Starting at 5 pm, the grand opening party will feature hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
Prospect Parlor, San Antonio's first all-women barbershop, tattoo spot
Where you can get a haircut and new ink all in one place.
6 San Antonio dog parks to enjoy off the leash fun
Bring your pooch to San Antonio's newest playground for dogs.
San Antonio Airport adds alcohol to-go service, new exotic animal exhibit
There has been a shift.
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential
A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
San Antonio-area restaurant Jacked Potato closes suddenly, citing COVID, escalating food costs
Loaded-spud eatery Jacked Potato has served its last tuber to the community of Converse, the Express-News reports. The restaurant's owner cited the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating food costs, limited roadside traffic and a lack of staffing as reasons for the closure. “We were making money, but only enough to pay the...
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
