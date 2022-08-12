ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of Payoneer Global Popped Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of the digital commerce company Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) traded more than 26% higher as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of the year.

So what

Payoneer reported earnings per share of $0.01 on revenue of nearly $148.2 million, both numbers that topped analyst expectations for the quarter.

"Payoneer delivered strong revenue growth and profitability," Scott Galit, co-CEO of Payoneer, said in an earnings statement.

Galit added: "Results highlight our multi-year investments to build a diverse and global business model across industries, products, and geographies, which together continues to increase our overall effective take rate. We are growing the number of customers using our services, benefiting from our strategic expansion into higher value services, as well as seeing better-than-expected results from Ukraine and rising interest rate tailwinds."

In addition to the strong results, Payoneer raised its full-year outlook and now expects to generate revenue of between $580 million and $590 million. It also expects to generate adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $30 million to $35 million.

Now what

Payoneer has built payments and commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses all over the world. The company will be able to take advantage of the continued digitization of payments and globalization.

After a good quarter amid difficult economic conditions and with management raising guidance, the stock seems well positioned right now.

10 stocks we like better than Payoneer Global Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Payoneer Global Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Payo
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
209K+
Followers
103K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy