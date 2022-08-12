ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny McCarthy one-hops his way to the top of the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Denny McCarthy has an early candidate for shot of the day during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

His eagle on the sixth hole at TPC Southwind gave him the outright lead (-9). McCarthy's second shot from 153 yards out on the par 4 sailed just past the flagstick and one-hopped back into the hole. McCarthy is the only golfer so far to eagle the sixth hole.

McCarthy is ranked No. 43 in the FedEx Cup standings, and his highest finish this season was tied for fifth at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

He is currently tied for first with Emiliano Grillo.

KIM'S STRONG START: Si Woo Kim an early co-leader at FedEx St. Jude Championship after hole-out on No. 18

CHASING HISTORY: Tony Finau can do no wrong, eyes third-straight win at FedEx St. Jude Championship

