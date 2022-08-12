Let It Fly Takeaways: Episode Two

The team is settling in at Camp Higher Ground.

CINCINNATI — The second episode of Let It Fly premiered on Thursday night, and there were plenty of intriguing nuggets. Let's get to a few takeaways from the release, which focused on the opening days of another fall camp at Higher Ground.

All Aboard to Higher Ground

The Bearcats are the only FBS team in the country that goes out of their home state for fall camp, and the players have grown to love it. They didn't necessarily seem 100% thrilled to be going away for a few weeks, but they understand what the goals are.

"It sucks," senior cornerback Arquon Bush joked. "No, I feel like it's a cool experience to be out there because we are just around each other 24/7."

Senior tight end Josh Whyle agreed with his defensive teammate.

"It's just football," Whyle said. "That's all it is. 2-3 weeks of grinding. I'm looking forward to it this year. I've grown to love it."

The UC media crew gave fans an inside look at the room offensive linemen Dylan O'Quinn, and Jake Renfro are sharing. The team compound is just steps away from the practice field.

Players were quick to compliment the food, which I have to agree with after getting a taste of a great buffet spread last weekend. Higher Ground is the most unique experience in college football, and it is a huge part of UC's path to a reload in 2022.

Clean Slate

Head coach Luke Fickell got mic'd up at the team's first Higher Ground meeting and made it clear that 2022 is a new time and new era for this program.

"It's about just being us," Fickell said. "We deserve nothing, Ok? We earn everything. Every morning I have to remind myself of that. I deserve nothing man. Go out there and earn whatever the hell it is you want. Go earn whatever it is that you want."

UC is not resting on its laurels after the best season in program history. Sure, the camp location has been the same for 20-plus years, but the faces and names constantly changeover. Fickell is the tone-setter for the entire program, and he laid out exactly what he expects during the Higher Ground fall camp festivities.

Leadership Reload

UC is ready to continue the leadership assembly line in its football program. Sure, Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce, Coby Bryant, and Joel Dublanko are all gone, but plenty of major returning faces are ready to step up.

Senior wide receiver Tre Tucker rattled off all of the names he sees as voices in the locker room and on the field.

"We lost a lot of tremendous leaders," Trucker said. "But we have a lot of guys. I mean to name a few—we have Wilson Huber—he's going to be a rock on defense. Jabari Taylor, Josh Whyle, LT (Leonard Taylor), you know both of the quarterbacks are leaders. Doesn't matter (who starts) both of them are.

"You got Malik Vann—you got Ja'von Hicks. Obviously, he's a leader at safety. He's been starting there for three years now. Arquon Bush is another guy, and I'm going to put them all as one. Our whole offensive line. We definitely got a lot of leadership back—that's gonna be important."

Talents come and go, but the goal remains the same for UC football, another undefeated season and a case to be in the College Football Playoff once again.

Check out the full episode of Let It Fly below.

