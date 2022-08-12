ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Huge Dunk Monday

Bronny James is touring Europe playing exhibition games with his Sierra Canyon teammates, and the rising senior is turning heads in the process. During today's game against the Under-18 French select team, James went coast-to-coast and threw down an eye-opening dunk over a defender. Even though he was dribbling with...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
defpen

Basketball Legend Pete Carril Passes Away at 92

College basketball legend and former Princeton Tigers Head Coach Pete Carril has passed away at the age of 92. Known for bringing notoriety to the “Princeton Offense” during his career and coaching with the team from 1967 to 1996. He also served three different stints as an assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings in the late 90s and throughout the 2000s. In a statement released by Princeton from his family: “We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Gets Lit Up On Twitter After Bronny James Jr. Criticism

For over a decade now, Skip Bayless has been an elite hater on sports talk television. His biggest target over the years has been none other than LeBron James. Skip will give LeBron some credit from time to time, however, he mostly just spews hate for no reason. This has given Bayless more relevancy than he ever could have imagined, although sometimes it comes at the detriment of sports discourse.
NBA
