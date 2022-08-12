Read full article on original website
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Huge Dunk Monday
Bronny James is touring Europe playing exhibition games with his Sierra Canyon teammates, and the rising senior is turning heads in the process. During today's game against the Under-18 French select team, James went coast-to-coast and threw down an eye-opening dunk over a defender. Even though he was dribbling with...
Grizzlies Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s summer rages on, and many crucial narratives remain unresolved. Of course, one looms above all the rest. Kevin Durant is still a Brooklyn Net. Officially, anyway. By all accounts, the superstar wing is checked out of the organization. Recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Durant approached team...
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear
John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was impressed with LeBron James' son Bronny
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT In Recent 2K23 Promo: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All-Time.”
The GOAT debate remains a recurrent topic in the NBA, as many fans, analysts and players keep giving their two pennies on this discussion. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most common players in this debate, and everybody picks one of them depending on their preferences. However, there's...
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Basketball Legend Pete Carril Passes Away at 92
College basketball legend and former Princeton Tigers Head Coach Pete Carril has passed away at the age of 92. Known for bringing notoriety to the “Princeton Offense” during his career and coaching with the team from 1967 to 1996. He also served three different stints as an assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings in the late 90s and throughout the 2000s. In a statement released by Princeton from his family: “We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days.”
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA Twitter slams Dwyane Wade for saying skin color was factor in Big 3 hate
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade recently caught some heat after saying that skin color was part of why the Heat’s legendary Big 3 received so much hate after teaming up in 2010. The Big 3, of course, was made up of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh. During the...
Skip Bayless Gets Lit Up On Twitter After Bronny James Jr. Criticism
For over a decade now, Skip Bayless has been an elite hater on sports talk television. His biggest target over the years has been none other than LeBron James. Skip will give LeBron some credit from time to time, however, he mostly just spews hate for no reason. This has given Bayless more relevancy than he ever could have imagined, although sometimes it comes at the detriment of sports discourse.
'Undisputed' Showed Bronny James' Dunk 34 Times in a Prolific 11-Minute Segment
Skip Bayless wants to talk about Bronny James. A lot.
Kevin Durant claps back at Twitter user who thinks he ruined basketball
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant curates a Twitter debate on whether or not he has ruined the game of basketball by joining several different teams. Kevin Durant’s Twitter bio reads, “I’m me, I do me, and I chill.”. Part of being Kevin Durant, aside from being one...
NBA announces no games will be played on Election Day
In an effort to encourage voter turnout across the nation, the National Basketball Association announced that games will not be scheduled on Election Day, Nov. 8.
