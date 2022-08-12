ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

REPORT: Michelle Branch Arrested for Alleged Physical Assault on Patrick Carney for Cheating as Couple Separates

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Michelle Branch Files for Divorce From Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney

Singer Michelle Branch has now filed for divorce from The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney after three years of marriage. News of the split was revealed last week when Branch had initially tweeted about and then deleted her post about Carney's alleged infidelity. She then issued a statement that read, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
Loudwire

Tom DeLonge Producing New Adult Animated Tubi Series ‘Breaking Bear’

Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Media continues to add interesting projects to their resume. The latest is a new adult animation series set to air on Tubi titled Breaking Bear. If the title is indeed a play off Breaking Bad, then you can expect some rather shady shenanigans ahead. In fact, the description for the series reads, "BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marriages#Tmz
Loudwire

Nikki Sixx – I Also ‘Never Thanked’ Andy McCoy for Getting Me Drugs on Night of Heroin Overdose

Earlier this month, Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy spoke to Indie Power TV; among other embittered sentiments, he claimed that Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is a “second-class citizen” who never thanked McCoy for rescuing him from a near-fatal heroin overdose back in 1987 (when Sixx was only 29 years old). Now, Sixx has responded to McCoy's recent comments.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Grim Reaper Vocalist Steve Grimmett Has Died at 62

Steve Grimmett, frontman for New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. Grimmett can be seen front and center in the press photo below. The singer's brother Mark delivered the news in a message on social media, stating, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx." An official cause of death was not revealed.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy