REPORT: Michelle Branch Arrested for Alleged Physical Assault on Patrick Carney for Cheating as Couple Separates

Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Branch Files for Divorce From Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney
Singer Michelle Branch has now filed for divorce from The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney after three years of marriage. News of the split was revealed last week when Branch had initially tweeted about and then deleted her post about Carney's alleged infidelity. She then issued a statement that read, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Help! Brendon Small’s Studio Was Robbed, Several Guitars Stolen
Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small's studio has been robbed and is asking everyone to keep an eye out for 12 guitars that were stolen. Here are the guitars that were sadly stolen from the Dethklok and Galaktikon musician's studio. We can't imagine the pain of having some of your most prized...
Norma Jean’s Cory Brandan Says Some New Songs ‘Have Over 200 Tracks’ on Them
Norma Jean's Cory Brandan was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. The vocalist discussed the metalcore veterans' newest album, Deathrattle Sing for Me, and how the band used it as an escape during the pandemic with the intention on trying some new things in the process.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brutal New Revocation Song ‘Re-Crucified’ Features Trevor Strnad + George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher
As we approach the Sept. 9 release of Revocation's new album, Netherheaven, the death metal trio have unfurled another blistering new song, "Re-Crucified," which features guest appearances by late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher. "Normally we tend to close our albums with...
Tom DeLonge Producing New Adult Animated Tubi Series ‘Breaking Bear’
Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Media continues to add interesting projects to their resume. The latest is a new adult animation series set to air on Tubi titled Breaking Bear. If the title is indeed a play off Breaking Bad, then you can expect some rather shady shenanigans ahead. In fact, the description for the series reads, "BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white."
Someone Made Slipknot’s Mick Thomson Fight Machine Gun Kelly in a Video Game
It's no secret that Machine Gun Kelly has had some beef with Slipknot in the past, particularly with frontman Corey Taylor. MGK is a playable character in this year's installment of the WWE video game WWE 2k22, and someone created a Mick Thomson character and recorded the two going at it.
WWE・
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Releases Dark Rock Song
Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor from Stranger Things 4 who — spoiler art — plays the murderous creature Vecna and its human counterpart Henry Creel, is also a musician. On Friday (Aug. 12), he released his latest dark and folky rock number, "I Am." But it's not his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nikki Sixx – I Also ‘Never Thanked’ Andy McCoy for Getting Me Drugs on Night of Heroin Overdose
Earlier this month, Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy spoke to Indie Power TV; among other embittered sentiments, he claimed that Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is a “second-class citizen” who never thanked McCoy for rescuing him from a near-fatal heroin overdose back in 1987 (when Sixx was only 29 years old). Now, Sixx has responded to McCoy's recent comments.
That Time Foo Fighters Covered Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ With 10-Year-Old on Guitar
If you were to pick any two bands that got a kid to pick up an instrument and learn to play, it's probably Foo Fighters and Metallica. That's just one of the reasons that this video from a Foo Fighters' show where a 10-year-old covers "Enter Sandman" on guitar is so worth it.
Grim Reaper Vocalist Steve Grimmett Has Died at 62
Steve Grimmett, frontman for New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. Grimmett can be seen front and center in the press photo below. The singer's brother Mark delivered the news in a message on social media, stating, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx." An official cause of death was not revealed.
Loudwire
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0