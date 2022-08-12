ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County Deputies Respond To Fatal Bartow Crash

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
BARTOW, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:47 a.m. to a fatal traffic crash south of Bartow in the area of 4151 US 17.

Deputies say while working that scene, another crash occurred just south of the fatal crash on US 17 near Homeland. This crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. and was said to involve three vehicles.

We will update this story as more details are released from PCSO.

