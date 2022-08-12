ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Wednesday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Wednesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
CAMDEN, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Update regarding the Gloucester County gas leak

The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments

An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
BELLMAWR, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas service at 1033 Kaighn Avenue in Camden on Tuesday Aug. 16. There will be a full road closure of Kaighn Avenue between South 10th Street and Mt. Ephraim Avenue. “Motorists should plan ahead and consider taking another route to...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Aug, 15,. The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Big Save Inc., 145 Irving Ave., Bridgeton in Cumberland County. The winning numbers for the Monday, August...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Beach Radio

The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ

