Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
camdencounty.com
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Wednesday
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Wednesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
Woman sues for $1M over leak that caused putrid odor for days in South Jersey
A Gloucester County woman has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against two companies following last week’s chemical leak from a parked tractor-trailer that caused a nasty odor to linger across much of South Jersey for days and sickened an unknown number of people. Gina Slavin-Borgesi, who lives in...
Update regarding the Gloucester County gas leak
The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
southjerseyobserver.com
17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments
An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trentonian
Burlington County kicks off new food and outreach program with event in Pemberton
PEMBERTON – Burlington County continues to bring services and resources directly to residents where they live and work with a new program that distributes free bag lunches to food insecure families plus information about housing relief and other assistance programs. Burlington County LIFT UP – Lunches & Information For...
jerseysbest.com
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
Work at Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township Delayed
South Jersey Gas has delayed the work that they will be performing on Bargaintown/Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The work was supposed to begin today. It will now begin on Monday, August 22, 2022. Here is a link to our coverage from last week on this topic:
When a Future Senator Lived Next To The Atlantic County Jail
This is a one-of-kind story in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Additionally, we can’t find another example like it in all of American history. For more than two decades, there was a very famous family who lived right next to the old Atlantic County Jail. The Gerard Gormley, Sr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas service at 1033 Kaighn Avenue in Camden on Tuesday Aug. 16. There will be a full road closure of Kaighn Avenue between South 10th Street and Mt. Ephraim Avenue. “Motorists should plan ahead and consider taking another route to...
ExxonMobil to Pay $9.5M for Contamination in Gloucester County, NJ
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
Jail Time for Man Who Set Off Bomb at a Camden County NJ Gym
The man who exploded a homemade bomb at a workout facility in Camden County back in 2020 is headed to jail. The incident took place at Bellum Strength & Conditioning - G City Crossfit in Gloucester City in the early morning hours of August 28, 2020. Court documents say 40-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
camdencounty.com
Commissioners to Hold Public Meeting About Construction of Cooper River Bike/Pedestrian Bridge
(Cherry Hill, NJ) – The Camden County Parks Department, in partnership with its technical and engineering consultant NV5, will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the preliminary design for the Cooper River Bike/Pedestrian Bridge Project. This new 12-foot wide, dual span steel bridge will...
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Aug, 15,. The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Big Save Inc., 145 Irving Ave., Bridgeton in Cumberland County. The winning numbers for the Monday, August...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Atlantic City, NJ, Girl
A teenage girl from Atlantic City is missing and police are asking for your help finding her. Nagila Watson, 17, was last seen on Saturday evening, August 13th, near Carver Hall Apartments in the 500 block of Tennessee and Carolina Avenues in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police seem to think...
Comments / 0