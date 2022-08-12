Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting for MAC Cape Expansion
(Cape Girardeau, MO) Mineral Area College officials are set to hold a ribbon cutting and open house at the new Cape Girardeau campus location. The event was discussed at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. The President of the college, Dr. Joe Gilgour, says residents of the community wanted the opportunity and he's happy they could provide it.
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Secluded Illinois Cabin on the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest
Sometimes to figure out where you're going, you need to explore where you've been. There is history available to explore in southern Illinois at a secluded cabin that happens to sit along the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest. I found this interesting cabin hosted by Mary and Tim on...
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
Cool As A Beatles Song
Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
Scott Co. officials confirm recount for prosecutor, after request
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes. Officials in the County Clerk’s office confirmed the recount request Friday. Oesch lost the election to Donald Cobb 2,579 to 2,581. The two were separated by 0.02% of the votes cast in the race. A hearing on the recount has been scheduled for today. Missouri statutes say a candidate has five business days after the election results are certified to file for a recount if the results are separated by 1% or less. The results were certified Aug. 5. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
Two Injured In Wayne County Accident
A woman was seriously injured while a man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 34, four miles east of Silva, when 30-year-old Poplar Bluff resident David Gurney drove his 2008 Ford Ranger off the side of the road and hit a tree. Ashli Werner, a 37-year-old Wappapello native, was in the passenger seat of the truck. Both Werner and Gurney were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars. The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000. The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at...
Marion restaurant gains attention for hilarious signage
MARION - If you're looking for some good food and a laugh to go along with it, one Marion restaurant has you covered!. WFCN News was sent several photos from our viewers of new signage at Riley's Smokehouse in Marion this week, taking a shot at inflation with some humor.
Offender Has Court Date
(Farmington, MO) A 36 year old man, being held in the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services, or SORTS, facility at Farmington, Justin Cole Haggerman, is scheduled to appear in St. Francois County Circuit Court August 25th. He's been charged with endangering a corrections employee by knowingly exposing them to a communicable or infectious disease and knowingly committing violence against a Department of Mental Health worker while in a secure facility. Reports show the charges come after Haggerman is alleged to have rubbed bodily fluids onto a staff member and attacked another in two different incidents. Haggerman is currently serving a 15 year sentence for rape convictions.
House explosion in southeast Missouri leaves one dead
WYATT, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- First responders are on scene of a house explosion and fire in Wyatt, Missouri. Wyatt is 10 minutes from Charleston, Missouri. Responders with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on scene told News 3 10 people were inside the home during the incident that took place just after 7 a.m.
Dog found in Perry County cave reunited with family, recovering well
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Jeff Bohnert was stunned to learn that a group of spelunkers had found his 13-year-old dog Abby in a cave about a quarter-mile from his house. “It was like, how could that be? It’s been two months,” he said. Bohnert said Abby...
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion, IL woman of $35,000
Marion, IL Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
Dexter police warn residents to be mindful of false facebook posts
Authorities in Dexter are asking the public to be on the lookout for false and scam Facebook posts. Somebody recently posted to a Dexter area Facebook group about an alleged child who was wandering around the neighborhood and asking for information. The Dexter Police Department is warning the public about responding to posts like these. Officials say that if you are unsure, you can click on the original creator’s profile and see that they may only have one Facebook friend, that they do not have any other posts, or they are located in another country, these are great signs the post is a scam. If you believe that something posted is real, and you have possible information regarding the post, contact your local law enforcement agency.
