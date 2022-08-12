ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

grmag.com

Beer hall to celebrate grand opening

Cedar Springs Brewing Company’s old-world German beer finally is coming to Bridge Street. Küsterer Brauhaus will host a grand opening celebration at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the new beer hall, 642 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids. Cedar Springs Brewing Company, known for its award-winning old-world...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Night out in Grand Rapids

With the beautiful summer evenings making it easy to stay up well past bedtime, options abound for where to spend those “extra” hours. While Grand Rapids has a relative lack of traditional nightclubs, there are many amazing establishments for most moods. The 2 a.m. closing time is out...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Blue Man Group to return to DeVos Performance Hall

A musical comedy group is coming back to Grand Rapids in September. DeVos Performance Hall will host the notorious Blue Man Group at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27-28, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. The performances will be part of the group’s North American tour, offering...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Library introduces adult storytime

Storytime isn’t just for kids. The Grand Rapids Public Library announced an expansion to its storytime series — Adult Storytime, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Golden Age at Creston Brewery, 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE. The new event series will feature short story readings from...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Ms. Wheelchair America comes to Grand Rapids

A nationwide competition is taking place this week as contestants advocate for people with disabilities. Ms. Wheelchair America is kicking off its weeklong competition today at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 187 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, as 22 contestants arrive to represent their state in a series of events designed to find the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman among them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Salvation Army celebrates 100th year of service

A faith-based nonprofit is celebrating its years of community work since its establishment in 1922. The Grand Haven Salvation Army will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with a weekend event kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the expanded facility, 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven. The celebration...
GRAND HAVEN, MI

