Read full article on original website
Related
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
KGMI
Crews cleaning up diesel spill after ship sinks near San Juan Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of San Juan Island after a fishing vessel sank. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members on the Aleutian Isle as the ship sank on Saturday, August 13th, near Sunset Point, according to the Coast Guard’s 13th Pacific Northwest district.
Richland homes evacuated as brush fire burns along interstate in Tri-Cities
A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Chronicle
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
kpq.com
Semitruck Trailer Full of Flour Lost in Fire, Closes Down I-90
A semitruck filled with flour temporarily shut down eastbound I-90 after the trailer erupted in flames on the morning of August 14. Around 7:50 a.m., the truck driver noticed smoke coming out of his trailer and pulled over to the side of milepost 74 and detached from the trailer. Soon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
ijpr.org
Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
ncwlife.com
California man faces charges after Leavenworth man on motorcycle is killed
A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle that was passing traffic. The Washington State Patrol reports that at around 9:30 p.m. a westbound 2021 Infiniti Q50 sedan was...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer in Eastern Idaho
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M., westbound on US30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when...
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Comments / 0