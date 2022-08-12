ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

KGMI

Crews cleaning up diesel spill after ship sinks near San Juan Island

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of San Juan Island after a fishing vessel sank. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members on the Aleutian Isle as the ship sank on Saturday, August 13th, near Sunset Point, according to the Coast Guard’s 13th Pacific Northwest district.
kpq.com

Semitruck Trailer Full of Flour Lost in Fire, Closes Down I-90

A semitruck filled with flour temporarily shut down eastbound I-90 after the trailer erupted in flames on the morning of August 14. Around 7:50 a.m., the truck driver noticed smoke coming out of his trailer and pulled over to the side of milepost 74 and detached from the trailer. Soon...
KXL

3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
ijpr.org

Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
KREM2

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
