Fast-moving house fire kills a woman in Mason County on Thursday

A fast-moving house fire claimed the life of a woman and injured her husband on Thursday afternoon in Mason County.

Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that crews were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday at 31 E. Boston Place in the Timberlakes development, north of Hammersley Inlet and East Agate Road.

Units were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Claudia Smith dead near a window. Her husband, 61-year-old Scott Smith, was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton with severe smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief Mike Patti said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, although they believe it was caused accidentally.