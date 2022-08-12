ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WA

Fast-moving house fire kills a woman in Mason County on Thursday

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

A fast-moving house fire claimed the life of a woman and injured her husband on Thursday afternoon in Mason County.

Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that crews were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday at 31 E. Boston Place in the Timberlakes development, north of Hammersley Inlet and East Agate Road.

Units were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Claudia Smith dead near a window. Her husband, 61-year-old Scott Smith, was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton with severe smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief Mike Patti said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, although they believe it was caused accidentally.

ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

