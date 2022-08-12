ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
starlocalmedia.com

Former Plano West head volleyball coach passes away

Brittany Bridge-Rodriguez, who coached the Plano West volleyball team for 14 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at age 43 following a battle with cancer. Bridge-Rodriguez helped develop the Lady Wolves into a state powerhouse on the volleyball courts, leading the program to a UIL state tournament appearance in 2007 and capturing four district championships. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and stepped down from her longtime post as head coach in August 2018 to manage a Ninja Nation facility in Frisco.
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
KRMG

Man fatally shot during youth football game near Dallas

LANCASTER, Texas — A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police. Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.
KBAT 99.9

A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game

Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
247Sports

Dallas senior point guard KP Richard is headed out West

One of the fiercest competitors in the Lone Star State has come to a college decision. This afternoon, senior skilled point guard KP Richard announced his commitment to Cal State Fullerton. “I like how the staff made me feel safe with this decision,” Richard said. “I feel like they can...
fox4news.com

TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts

GARLAND, Texas - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. The results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses. The pandemic made a historic impact on education around the country. Despite the changes in learning,...
