These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of Texas
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the Classroom
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric Bills
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
starlocalmedia.com
Former Plano West head volleyball coach passes away
Brittany Bridge-Rodriguez, who coached the Plano West volleyball team for 14 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at age 43 following a battle with cancer. Bridge-Rodriguez helped develop the Lady Wolves into a state powerhouse on the volleyball courts, leading the program to a UIL state tournament appearance in 2007 and capturing four district championships. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017 and stepped down from her longtime post as head coach in August 2018 to manage a Ninja Nation facility in Frisco.
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
For year 2, North Dallas band director Timothy Ektefaei says, ‘We we can make it better’
Band director Timothy Ektefaei works with a student on his marching band routine. Mr. E follows along with the young trumpet player. Band director Timothy Ektefaei works with a another student on his drum sound. In his first year, band director Timothy Ektefaei brought a new sound and attitude to...
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
LANCASTER, Texas — A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police. Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.
WFAA
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
The brother of former KU football star and NFL All-Pro Aqib Talib is the suspect in the fatal of shooting of a coach during a youth football game.
A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game
Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
247Sports
Dallas senior point guard KP Richard is headed out West
One of the fiercest competitors in the Lone Star State has come to a college decision. This afternoon, senior skilled point guard KP Richard announced his commitment to Cal State Fullerton. “I like how the staff made me feel safe with this decision,” Richard said. “I feel like they can...
Missing Dallas boy found safe overnight
A missing nine-year-old boy has been found in Dallas this morning. Khalio Warren was last seen Sunday night just past 10:30 p.m. Police asked for help, believing Khalio may have been confused
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
If you hear someone, specifically a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex complaining about their pockets being heavier than normal, this might be why.
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
The shooting occurred on Saturday in a Dallas suburb.
Meet rising R&B artist Jada Arnell who is making big waves in the R&B world with her latest video release “Rain Dance”. Coming off of the release of her first full album titled “Down For Me”, Jada takes listeners on a musical journey with features from Dallas Native Jayson Lyric and LA based singer Davion […]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses where parents of this generation are going wrong these days.
fox4news.com
TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts
GARLAND, Texas - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. The results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses. The pandemic made a historic impact on education around the country. Despite the changes in learning,...
fox4news.com
Back-to-School: It's the first day of school for most kids in North Texas
DALLAS - A majority of North Texas students went back to school on Monday. It was the first day for 29 districts in North Texas including the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Rockwall school districts. Dallas ISD welcomes students for final first day of school. Over the past...
