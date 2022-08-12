ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

obxtoday.com

Dare County Library announces Fall 2022 Adult Enrichment Series

The Dare County Library has announced the return of its popular Library Enrichment Series for Adults, which will be offered as hybrid events beginning in September 2022. Programs will primarily be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room with an option to join virtually via Zoom for those who are unable to attend in person.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

DHHS, Saving Lives Task Force issues request for grant applicants

Dare County is part of North Carolina’s historic $26 billion agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief to communities impacted by opioids. In Dare County, these funds will be used to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other life-saving programs and services. Because Dare County is a “can do” community, a portion of the funds will be used to fund mini grants.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Ray Dale Gray, Sr.

Ray Dale Gray, Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased by his wife, Vandetta...
BUXTON, NC
obxtoday.com

Individual show tickets for the 2022-23 Outer Banks Forum go on sale this week

The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Devin Wayne Williams

Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
