obxtoday.com
Bi-Op-Sea takes the title at 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament
The 2022 Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament based at Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo received a whopping turn-out this season with 154 boats and over 900+ anglers registered to partake in all the offshore action. A new record. At the 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish...
obxtoday.com
Manteo Administrative Offices to be closed Thursday in observance of Virginia Dare’s birthday, no solid waste collection
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in observance of the birth date of the first child born of English descent, Virginia Dare. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid waste collection will be done on...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Library announces Fall 2022 Adult Enrichment Series
The Dare County Library has announced the return of its popular Library Enrichment Series for Adults, which will be offered as hybrid events beginning in September 2022. Programs will primarily be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room with an option to join virtually via Zoom for those who are unable to attend in person.
obxtoday.com
DHHS, Saving Lives Task Force issues request for grant applicants
Dare County is part of North Carolina’s historic $26 billion agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief to communities impacted by opioids. In Dare County, these funds will be used to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other life-saving programs and services. Because Dare County is a “can do” community, a portion of the funds will be used to fund mini grants.
obxtoday.com
Ray Dale Gray, Sr.
Ray Dale Gray, Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased by his wife, Vandetta...
obxtoday.com
Kitty Hawk man faces second degree murder charge following deadly shooting
A Kitty Hawk man is in custody following the fatal shooting of another man on Sunday evening. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:54pm, Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
obxtoday.com
Individual show tickets for the 2022-23 Outer Banks Forum go on sale this week
The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”
obxtoday.com
Devin Wayne Williams
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
obxtoday.com
Author David Dean’s upcoming horror novel ‘Ocracoke’ now available for pre-order
How much evil will society tolerate in exchange for a good quality of life? That’s the underlying question of the new horror novel Ocrakoke now available for pre-order by North Carolina author David Dean. Due out this Halloween, the book tells the story of Thomas White, a 160-year-old vampire...
