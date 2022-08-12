The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”

