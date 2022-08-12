Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe could enact stricter regulations for vacant, rental properties
Proposed changes to a Latrobe ordinance aim to rid the city of dilapidated and deteriorated buildings by enacting stricter regulations for vacant and rental properties. The changes, which were recommended by the Latrobe Planning Commission, now await council approval. They would grant the code officer permission to order immediate demolition...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette approves new firefighters contract
Jeannette’s three paid firefighters have a new four-year contract on the books. The pact will go into effect January 2023 after the current four-year collective bargaining agreement inked in 2019 expires. Council approved the contract last week. Chief fiscal officer Ethan Keedy said the new agreement includes an hourly...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township winery officially hits market for just under $1 million
Wooden Door Winery in Allegheny Township is officially on the market. Owners Jeff and Chrissy Pollick announced they were selling their flagship winery in June, but the property wasn’t officially listed for sale then and an asking price was not disclosed. The barn-themed winery at 4087 Greenwood Road in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold stepping up collection efforts on overdue sewage, garbage bills
Arnold residents who are not paying their garbage and sewage bills are placing a burden on the city, which is stepping up its efforts to collect. The city was owed about $250,000 from delinquent accounts when it took over billing for the services from Pennsylvania Municipal Service, commonly known as PAMS, at the start of this year. It so far has managed to collect about $40,000 of that debt, leaving it due about $210,000, city Manager Mario Bellavia said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PWSA supervisor gets probation for role in dumping sludge in Allegheny River
A former Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority supervisor will serve three years of probation after pleading guilty in federal court to dumping sludge into the Allegheny River. Glenn Lijewski, of Brookline, worked at the Aspinwall Drinking Water Treatment Plant. He was charged by federal prosecutors with violating the Clean Water Act.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experts to discuss spotted lanternfly invasion at North Park
Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman killed in Cecil fire identified
A woman killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Cecil was identified by the Washington County Coroner. Rose Churray, 81, was pronounced dead after a fire at her home along Swihart Road. Emergency crews from six companies responded to the home just before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby observed...
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Independence work continues as school year starts in Bethel Park
The principal of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School joined the staff just as plans for the building’s renovation were starting in earnest. “It’s very exciting, because you get to design the space and the instructional component together,” Racquel Sutton said. “And when do you ever have that opportunity? Every other time, you’re moving into a space that’s already created.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Back in business: Salad bars, buffets bounce back after pandemic restrictions
Takeout orders and outdoor seating helped some traditional sit-down restaurants survive during months of pandemic restrictions starting in 2019. But, for self-serve, buffet-style eateries, the choices were limited. During the pandemic, Jaden’s Catering in Monroeville offered individually packaged meals, but owner Javid Shojaie said “people didn’t recognize us as a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
I-70 work triggers lane restriction in South Huntingdon, detours at Speers exit
PennDOT projects are scheduled to interrupt traffic Wednesday on Interstate 70 — at a work site near the Yukon exit in Westmoreland County and at a location farther west, in Washington County. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between the...
Body found in Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — A body was found in the Allegheny River along the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium Tuesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., public safety officials responded near 100 Art Rooney Avenue for reports of a possible body floating in the river. When they arrived, medics found the body and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What to Expect From This Year’s Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
The region’s largest heritage festival is coming back to the ‘Burgh with music, food and more. Little Italy Days got its start in 2002, created with the goal of celebrating Bloomfield’s deep Italian roots. Now in its 20th year, the festival spans four days and aims to “create a destination spot for Italian-themed entertainment and food,” according to its website.
