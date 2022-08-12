As Salman Rushdie, 75, recovers from his brutal attack at an event in New York, mixed reactions emerge from the Middle East between shock, outrage, and celebration. For Rushdie is the British-Indian born author of The Satanic Verses, one of the most controversial novels ever written, and one that is considered blasphemous by many Muslims for its descriptions of Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO