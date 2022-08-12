ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PennLive.com

From Kansas to Iran, there's an assault on free speech | Opinion

As Salman Rushdie, 75, recovers from his brutal attack at an event in New York, mixed reactions emerge from the Middle East between shock, outrage, and celebration. For Rushdie is the British-Indian born author of The Satanic Verses, one of the most controversial novels ever written, and one that is considered blasphemous by many Muslims for its descriptions of Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Harrisburg, PA
