Delta Air Lines blames sick workers for summer flight cancellations
Delta Air Lines said pilots and flight attendants called out sick in June at a rate 50% higher than June 2019 levels, with the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic straining its operations and contributing to flight cancellations. The disclosure came as the Atlanta-based airline sought Federal Aviation Administration approval...
From Kansas to Iran, there’s an assault on free speech | Opinion
As Salman Rushdie, 75, recovers from his brutal attack at an event in New York, mixed reactions emerge from the Middle East between shock, outrage, and celebration. For Rushdie is the British-Indian born author of The Satanic Verses, one of the most controversial novels ever written, and one that is considered blasphemous by many Muslims for its descriptions of Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
NJ man accused of killing acquaintance, dumping body by Pa. highway: report
Police have issued a warrant for a Trenton, N.J., man who is accused of killing another man and dumping his body along a highway in Bucks County. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert Christie, 36, was charged on Aug. 12 by police with criminal homicide, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, fleeing apprehension, and related offenses.
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Judge refuses to allow N.J. father access to footage from Rutgers football game vs. Penn State
The father insisted he was seeking a confidential football video because his teenage daughter might have a future as a coach. The Rutgers football program contended the video wasn’t for public consumption. A state appeals court Tuesday sided with the trial judge who dismissed the father’s Open Public Records...
