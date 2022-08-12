Read full article on original website
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Independent Florida Alligator
Terrell Bradley advocates grapple with racist messages, images painted over 34th Street mural
A mural on Southwest 34th Street was painted with messages demanding justice for Terrell Bradley Thursday night. Hours later, the message was defaced with symbols of hate. Friends and family of Terrell Bradley woke up early Friday morning to paint over the hateful messages left on a mural demanding justice for Bradley, who lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from police last month.
click orlando
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV honors Haile Homestead historian
Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
click orlando
Man accused of molesting boy; more victims possible, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of molesting a boy was arrested Monday in Marion County, and deputies believe there may be more victims, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to Golden Hills Mobile Home Park — 7865 W. State Road 40 — on Monday...
Gator Country
Gators not backing down in recruiting
It’s still recruiting season for the Florida Gators. “The Gators aren’t going anywhere”, Billy Napier said. Eight weeks ago, you could say Florida recruiting wasn’t where it needed to be. After missing out on multiple prospects in the months of May and June, the expectations of Florida fans were quite low. That all quickly started to change in the first couple weeks of July as the Gators found a massive amount of momentum on the trail. Fortunately for Florida, things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
floridapolitics.com
The ultimate campus move-in challenge: Rehoming the University of Florida’s iconic bat colony
"They probably get the worst rap of any mammal I can think of and it’s very undeserved.'. The University of Florida faces the unique challenge of relocating hundreds of thousands of campus residents: its beloved bat colony. The university is home to the world’s largest occupied bat houses, a...
WCJB
Camp Crystal Lake director sues school board, former superintendent for defamation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director of a summer camp run by Alachua County Public Schools is suing the school board, the former superintendent, and a school board candidate. Scott Burton and his wife Holly Burton, principal of Shell Elementary School, say former Superintendent Carlee Simon began a vendetta against...
mycbs4.com
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time
For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
fox35orlando.com
'God Bless Derek Chauvin': Mural for man attacked by K-9 defaced with praise for George Floyd's killer
A mural for the Gainesville, Florida man who lost his eye after a K-9 attacked him was vandalized with swastikas. Someone spray-painted swastikas, and "God Bless Derek Chauvin" on a mural calling for justice in the case involving Terrell Bradley who lost his eye following a traffic stop in Gainesville last month.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
tornadopix.com
Gainesville RTS must install green bus shelters
In Gainesville, issues with faulty storm drainage systems, urban development and diminishing green space have exacerbated existing environmental problems and prompted the need for innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of green roofs at all Regional Transit System (RTS) bus stations in Gainesville. Green roofs consist of living...
atozsports.com
Florida’s Billy Napier sends message to the rest of college football; Tennessee Vols indirectly respond
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier sent a strong message to the rest of college football recently and on Monday the Tennessee Vols responded, albeit indirectly. After landing a string of talented commits, Napier told reporters that Florida “isn’t going away on the recruiting trail”. There had...
Gators Earn Legacy Commitment From LB Myles Graham
Myles Graham is the second linebacker prospect to commit to the Florida Gators this week.
usf.edu
Band alumni to protest after request to reincorporate traditional Black marching style was declined
Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black colleges and universities, like Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and Bethune-Cookman, beginning under its first director Richard Parker. This summer, alumni band members made a formal request to school officials to reincorporate elements of the traditional...
