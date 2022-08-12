ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Terrell Bradley advocates grapple with racist messages, images painted over 34th Street mural

A mural on Southwest 34th Street was painted with messages demanding justice for Terrell Bradley Thursday night. Hours later, the message was defaced with symbols of hate. Friends and family of Terrell Bradley woke up early Friday morning to paint over the hateful messages left on a mural demanding justice for Bradley, who lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from police last month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV honors Haile Homestead historian

Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gator Country

Gators not backing down in recruiting

It’s still recruiting season for the Florida Gators. “The Gators aren’t going anywhere”, Billy Napier said. Eight weeks ago, you could say Florida recruiting wasn’t where it needed to be. After missing out on multiple prospects in the months of May and June, the expectations of Florida fans were quite low. That all quickly started to change in the first couple weeks of July as the Gators found a massive amount of momentum on the trail. Fortunately for Florida, things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time

For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
tornadopix.com

Gainesville RTS must install green bus shelters

In Gainesville, issues with faulty storm drainage systems, urban development and diminishing green space have exacerbated existing environmental problems and prompted the need for innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of green roofs at all Regional Transit System (RTS) bus stations in Gainesville. Green roofs consist of living...
GAINESVILLE, FL

