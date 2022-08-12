Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery College pulls job listing that sought ‘minority’ applicants
Montgomery College last week removed a job posting that said it was seeking “minority” applicants after some community members pushed back, saying the language was discriminatory. The listing said the college’s English and Reading Department was “seeking two minority faculty interns” for the next academic year. The positions...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Offering Financial Hiring Incentive to Recruit Special Education Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has reached an agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) to provide a $2,750 financial incentive to special education teachers who are hired for the 2022-2023 school year. “We are happy to be able to offer this incentive to help fill these critical positions,”...
Renters share concerns about MoCo affordable housing program
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In Montgomery County, there’s a program that offers more affordable rents at a number of apartment complexes, but renters are complaining on social media, saying it isn’t enough. Renter Vito Anastasia started looking into the county’s moderately priced dwelling unit program after his rent increased by 23 percent. […]
WTOP
What Northern Virginia parents are most concerned about as kids go back to school
As D.C.-area parents and children get ready to start school and settle in to their new routines this fall, a recent survey found that parents are worried about their kids’ mental health, and a local doctor has advice to help allay their concerns. The MedStar Health back-to-school survey, conducted...
Special education teachers in Montgomery Co. will get $2,750 bonus
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School districts across the D.C. region are working to fill vacancies in teaching positions before classes begin for the new school year. Districts are hosting job fairs, launching new programs and offering additional incentives in an effort to bring teachers back to classrooms. The latest...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
mymcmedia.org
Blair Officially Requests Recount of 140,000 Ballots
This story was updated at 5:57 p.m. with days, times and location of the recount. On Tuesday, before the 3:00 p.m. deadline, County Executive candidate David Blair officially requested a petition for a full recount of the 140,000 ballots, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE). Blair lost...
mocoshow.com
“Adopt A Teacher” Group Created to Support MCPS Teachers As School Year is Set To Begin
After seeing a similar Facebook group in Frederick County reach over 3,000 members, MCPS teachers Jennifer Wilson and Kate Stone decided to create a Montgomery County version that allows community members to “adopt” an MCPS teacher and support them buy purchasing items for the teacher off of the teacher’s Amazon wishlist. “People have always want to donate to teachers, so we just wanted to make it easier for them to be able to do it.” Wilson told us. In less than three days, the Facebook group has over 1,000 members with hundreds of gifts already donated to local teachers.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 16, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Aug. 16, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The fair runs through Saturday, August 20. 2. Thrive Montgomery 2050: Racial Equity and Social Justice forum from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. More information here. 3. Tax Free Week (ICYM):...
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
mymcmedia.org
Registration for Wide Variety of Classes in Fall Now Open
Registration for Montgomery Parks’ fall programs and classes—including gardening, history, horticulture, golf, archery—is now open. To register, visit the ActiveMontgomery website and create an account. For account help, click here. After creating an account, one can search up activities then add them to their cart. For help on searching and adding programs, click here.
WTOP
‘Unprecedented:’ Frederick Dems juggle numerous unknowns following court ruling
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Nearly a month after the primary, Frederick County Democrats who live in County Council District 3 still don’t know who their nominee for the fall campaign will be.
mymcmedia.org
Blair Will Ask for Recount Tuesday in Race for County Executive
David Blair, who lost to incumbent Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich by only 35 votes, will submit a petition for a recount in that race Tuesday at noon, Blair’s communication director told MyMCM. Once that petition is received, the county board of elections will begin recounting votes in two...
Teacher union and parent react to MCPS staff shortages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday officials in Maryland’s largest school district held a press conference saying they are still working to fill hundreds of staff positions. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. According to MCPS this hiring season they have almost 900 new teachers […]
mocoshow.com
School Supplies Will Be Available Free at ‘Back to School Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fairland Recreational Park
Students in need of school supplies can get free items on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the “Back to School Giveaway” at Fairland Recreational Park in Fairland. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is open to all. Among the items to be distributed are backpacks, notebooks and pencils. In...
Fairfax Times
FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases
As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
