Elbert County, GA

WJCL

Georgia Guidestones find a new home

ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Poultry Farm, Habersham County

I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
wrwh.com

Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges

Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
accesswdun.com

Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County

A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
The Georgia Sun

Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home

A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
HALL COUNTY, GA

