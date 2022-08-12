ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘They just lost everything’: Several families displaced after 2-alarm blaze rips through SW Houston apartments

HOUSTON – Six families lost their homes Monday when a two-alarm fire swept through an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Houston firefighters had to go on the offensive to battle the massive blaze, which broke out at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive, near Bissonet and Wilcrest. Sky 2 aerials showed heavy smoke and flames shooting from several units.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21525 block of Spring Plaza Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arriving, the suspect was observed sitting inside a vehicle with a reprogramming scanning tool attempting to re-key the vehicle. The suspect...

