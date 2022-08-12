LOOK: Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Hilarious Birthday Tribute to Son Tate

Just like any other proud mom, Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline loves to boast about her kids on social media. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 42-year-old now-mother of five wished her youngest child, Tatum, a very happy birthday with a hilarious post. See her tribute below.

“My baby. He’s 12 today,” Luke Bryan’s wife sweetly began. However, in a moment her post took a turn for the sarcastic, writing, “he put the ‘ass’ in sarcasm,” attributing the boy’s sense of humor to her own genes.

“[N]o wonder he’s my shadow,” the devoted mom quipped. “Sorry you got my genes Tate!”

Fans, taking to the comments, shared in Caroline’s observations, with many agreeing Luke Bryan’s youngest boy looks just like their mother.

“Happy Birthday Sweet Tate!” one follower wrote. “He is your mini me NO DOUBT.”

“The best mini you!” another commented.

Luke Bryan himself also posted a sweet birthday tribute to his youngest son on his own Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Tate,” the “Buy Dirt” singer wrote. “12 years flies [too] fast. Love you buddy.”

Jason Aldean, another country music stalwart and dad of four, shared his own happy birthday wishes with his friend’s son.

“Happy bday Tater!!” the “Blame It On You” singer commented. Locash, the country music duo featuring Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, also commented, “Awesome! Happy birthday Tate!!”

Luke Bryan Shouts Out Dylan Scott Following New Album Release

While country music’s fanbase wishes Luke Bryan’s youngest son the happiest of birthdays, Luke Bryan himself recently took a moment to shout out another country music star and one of his former touring buddies, Dylan Scott.

Scott, a rising star in the industry compared to the veteran “Country Girl” singer, released his second studio album earlier this month, entitled Livin’ My Best Life. In another recent post, Luke Bryan shouted out the brand new album with a photo of them performing together while on tour.

“Had this guy on the road with me all last year,” Luke Bryan said of Dylan Scott, “so I got to hear some of these new songs as he was recording them.”

After cracking a joke about the “Mmm, Mmm, Mmm” singer’s impressively large biceps, Luke Bryan more seriously encouraged his followers to check out the new record.

“Y’all go check out [Dylan Scott’s] album,” Bryan wrote, prefacing the shoutout with, “His voice is one of the best I’ve heard.”

Dylan Scott had topped charts at the time of the post, seeing love for his latest single “New Truck.” Livin’ My Best Life is available for streaming and download now.