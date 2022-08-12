ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference

In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
MLS
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC

The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
MLS
90min

LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC

LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
90min

MLS Week 25 best players - ranked

A look at 90min's top five players from Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, from the New England Revolution's Spanish maestro to a duo of Los Angeles stars.
MLS
90min

Brooks Lennon discusses long-awaited return for Atlanta United

For the first time since June 19 and after missing nine matches, Atlanta United full-back Brooks Lennon finally returned to the field on Saturday. The United States international was introduced in the 59th minute of the Five Stripes' 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati with his side 2-1 down at the time and pushing for an equalizer.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Fuchs
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc United#Mls Cup Playoffs#The New York Red Bulls#Major League Soccer#European#American#The Mls Cup Playoffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

784
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy