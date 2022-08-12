Read full article on original website
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC
The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC
LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
Dayne St. Clair credits 'mental refresh' of All-Star match for return to form in MLS
One of the most important assets a goalkeeper can have is the ability to bounce back from mistakes. Dayne St. Clair did just that on Sunday, making no fewer than seven saves and keeping Nashville SC's tally down to one despite 2.26 xGOT faced to help Minnesota United win 2-1 on the road.
MLS Week 25 best players - ranked
A look at 90min's top five players from Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, from the New England Revolution's Spanish maestro to a duo of Los Angeles stars.
Brooks Lennon discusses long-awaited return for Atlanta United
For the first time since June 19 and after missing nine matches, Atlanta United full-back Brooks Lennon finally returned to the field on Saturday. The United States international was introduced in the 59th minute of the Five Stripes' 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati with his side 2-1 down at the time and pushing for an equalizer.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Josh Wolff recalls 'incredible' 4-3 comeback victory against Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC managed a stunning comeback against Sporting Kansas City to triumph 4-3 as an extra time goal by Sebastian Driussi sent Q2 Stadium into a frenzy.
NJ/NY Gotham appoint Hue Menzies as interim head coach
NJ/NY Gotham FC has appointed Hue Menzies as interim manager, just two days after parting ways with head coach Scott Parkinson.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Daryl Dike returns to the sidelines after suffering fresh thigh injury
West Bromwich Albion's Daryl Dike to be sidelined for two months after picking up thigh injury in training.
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
Wolves agree club record deal for Sporting star Matheus Nunes
Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes in what will be a club record transfer.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens signs new Borussia Dortmund contract
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has signed a new Borussia Dortmund contract.
Nacho Monreal: Former Arsenal defender announces retiremenet
Nacho Monreal has confirmed his retirement.
Marc Guehi details 'hurt' of leaving Chelsea
Marc Guehi has revealed his emotions at leaving Chelsea last summer.
Everton reject £45m bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon
Chelsea have failed with a £45m bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
Aston Villa confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured Achilles tendon
Aston Villa confirm Diego Carlos has suffered an Achilles injury.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg: Musiala and Muller score in regulation win
Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller scored as Bayern Munich secured a straightforward 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg.
