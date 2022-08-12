ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

City Council unanimously appoints Luke Stowe as new city manager

Evanston City Council unanimously voted to appoint Luke Stowe as the city’s new city manager, Mayor Daniel Biss announced Tuesday. Stowe previously served as the interim city manager since July 12, as the city’s chief information officer and as the interim deputy city manager. He has worked in Evanston for 10 years as well as in Lake County and Champaign County. City Council announced its intent to appoint Stowe Friday.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Brewbike puts the brakes on operations after six years

Brewbike is taking a hike. The student-run coffee shop announced its immediate closure in an early August message to employees. The business cited an “extremely difficult macro-environment,” the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an inability to complete their last round of funding due to market pressure on investors as factors in its shuttering.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy