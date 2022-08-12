Read full article on original website
Helen Lynette Conley Vaught
Helen Lynette Conley Vaught, 83 of Lawrenceville passed away at Deaconess Gateway Hospital Newburgh Indiana, Saturday August 14, 2022 with her loving family at her side. She was born February 19, 1939 in Lawrenceville Illinois to Harry Becker Conley and Helen Sevilla Jackman Conley. Helen married the love of her...
Anita R. Burnett
Anita R. Burnett, age 76, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 28, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of David and Virginia Christine (Gilkey) Horn. She married Danny Burnett on June 05, 1965, and he survives. Anita was...
Terry Lee Earnst
Terry Lee Earnst, age 74, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home, while in the company of family and friends. He was born on February 18, 1948 in Bridgeport, Illinois, the sixth son of John W. and Marjorie B. (Seed) Earnst. He grew up in Bridgeport, graduating from Bridgeport Township High School class of 1966, and drafted one year later into President Johnson’s great war machine. He served his Country honorably.
INDIAN GOLFERS 9TH AT ROBINSON INVITE
Effingham St Anthony captured first place in the 10 team Robinson Golf Invitational Monday. They led the field with a 298 team total paced by medalist Jonathan Willenborg with 70. Richland County (Olney) was second at 316, the St Anthony B squad was third at 317 and Paris was fourth with a 340 total. The Lawrenceville Golf Indians finished ninth in the 10 team field with 408. They were led by Carter Davis with 89, Boston Gray with 99, Kain Swanson with 107, Maddux Pargin 113, Jack Patterson 120 and Nick Smith 141. The Indians will next see action in a triangular match Thursday with Robinson and Casey.
Mark Amel Evans
Mark Amel Evans, age 61 of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:05 p.m. in Deaconess Hospital. He was born June 22, 1961 in Hammond, IN to Vernon and Virginia (Ash) Evans. Mark had gotten his degree in Automotive Mechanics from Olney Central College in 1989. He enjoyed...
IDOT 6 YEAR IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzger and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have announced an over $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports and ports over the next six years across the state. The program is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Among the projects to receive funding is the building of a T-hanger at the Mt Carmel Municipal Airport for over $600,000. That facility is located in southern Lawrence County northwest of St Francisville. The local portion of that grant funding is to be around $31,000/ Over $977.3 million of that money will be going to IDOT District 7 which includes Lawrence County over the six year period with major improvement projects scheduled for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie and Macon Counties.
CAL PIPKEN BASEBALL 10U WORLD SERIES
The 2022 Cal Ripken Baseball 10u World Series wrapped up over a week of play Saturday with the championship game at the Vincennes Cub League Complex-Green Diamond. The top seeded team from Marlton NJ won the title as they beat 3rd seeded Julington Creek FL 4-3. The Iron Man bracket was won by 5th seeded Milton MA 6-2 over 4th seeded Campbellsville, KY.
LOCAL ARREST
One man was taken into custody Sunday on multiple charges here in Lawrence County. 36 year old Joshua Bach was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail around 8:45 p.m. He was preliminarily charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Criminal Damage to Property. No other details surrounding the arrest were given in the report. Bach was being held pending the setting of bond.
RICHLAND COUNTY FATAL SHOOTING
Authorities in neighboring Richland County are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of an Olney man late last week. Reports indicate that Olney City Police and the Richland County Sheriffs Department responded to the intersection of Richland and Monroe Streets in Olney Friday just before midnight CDT to a call of shots fired where they discovered 41 year old Christopher Laird wounded. He was taken to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital and later died there. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Unit was called in to assist in the investigation. Police do initially say that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No other information is being released.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) now say there are 42 counties across the state rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among them are Lawrence and three other southeastern Illinois counties-Crawford, Clark and Edgar. There are 48 counties now rated at Medium Level. The most recent statistics released by the Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) indicates that there were 54 individual COVID-19 cases reported between the dates of August 1st through the 5th. The IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education have also released new operational guidelines adopted for schools and early education from the CDC. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and eases the physical distancing rules. They continue to recommend everyday strategies to prevent spread such as keeping up with routine vaccinations, encouraging students and staff to stay home when sick, optimize ventilation systems in school buildings and reinforce proper hand and respiratory etiquette along with proper cleaning and disinfectant procedures. The CDC guidance continues to recommend, but not mandate masking when community levels are high and screening testings for high-risk activities such as sports and band.
