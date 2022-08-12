The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) now say there are 42 counties across the state rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among them are Lawrence and three other southeastern Illinois counties-Crawford, Clark and Edgar. There are 48 counties now rated at Medium Level. The most recent statistics released by the Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) indicates that there were 54 individual COVID-19 cases reported between the dates of August 1st through the 5th. The IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education have also released new operational guidelines adopted for schools and early education from the CDC. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and eases the physical distancing rules. They continue to recommend everyday strategies to prevent spread such as keeping up with routine vaccinations, encouraging students and staff to stay home when sick, optimize ventilation systems in school buildings and reinforce proper hand and respiratory etiquette along with proper cleaning and disinfectant procedures. The CDC guidance continues to recommend, but not mandate masking when community levels are high and screening testings for high-risk activities such as sports and band.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO